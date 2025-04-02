Kirkcaldy church plans community cafe and studio in £2.4m upgrade

A Kirkcaldy church plans to open a community cafe, studio and study area as part of a £2.4 million upgrade.

Hope Church in Templehall says the major works will transform the building into a modern hub.

The former Torbain and Templehall Churches merged to form Hope Church in 2021.

And the congregation has already raised £1.47m towards the work.

Planning permission has now been granted for a single-storey extension, including access ramps and stairs.

Work is due to start on that in August.

And another planning application has been lodged for a second phase of work.

This includes upgrading heating, energy efficiency and accessibility.

£100,000 fundraising drive to transform Hope Church

However, minister Rev Josh Milton says the ambitious transformation will include a cafe when services are not running.

And the congregation also wants to open up the organ loft to local groups, with scope for a small studio.

This could lead to collaboration with Fife College and a place for school students to study.

Members have received grants towards the cost of phase one, including from the Church of Scotland.

Other grants are being applied for for the second phase.

However, Hope Church members have also launched a £100,000 fundraising drive.

Mr Milton says the plan is to transform the Kirkcaldy building into “a beacon of hope and care for the community”.

“This isn’t just about renovations or modernising a space, it’s about meeting real, urgent needs in our parish,” he said.

Built in the 1960s, the building serves more than 600 people a week across 30 groups.

The congregation hopes the project will be fully completed by 2028.

Anyone wishing to donate money should visit the Hope Church website, or e-mail fundraising@kirkcaldyhopechurch.com.