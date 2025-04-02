Kirkcaldy church plans community cafe and studio in £2.4m upgrade

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News

Kirkcaldy church plans community cafe and studio in £2.4m upgrade

The congregation of Hope Church in Kirkcaldy hope to complete major works by 2028.

By Claire Warrender
Rev Josh Milton of Hope Church, Kirkcaldy
Rev Josh Milton, centre, became the first minister of the unified Hope Church. Image: Church of Scotland.

A Kirkcaldy church plans to open a community cafe, studio and study area as part of a £2.4 million upgrade.

Hope Church in Templehall says the major works will transform the building into a modern hub.

The former Torbain and Templehall Churches merged to form Hope Church in 2021.

Hope Church in Kirkcaldy currently has steps up to the entrance
Hope Church in Kirkcaldy. Image: Google.

And the congregation has already raised £1.47m towards the work.

Planning permission has now been granted for a single-storey extension, including access ramps and stairs.

Work is due to start on that in August.

And another planning application has been lodged for a second phase of work.

This includes upgrading heating, energy efficiency and accessibility.

£100,000 fundraising drive to transform Hope Church

However, minister Rev Josh Milton says the ambitious transformation will include a cafe when services are not running.

And the congregation also wants to open up the organ loft to local groups, with scope for a small studio.

This could lead to collaboration with Fife College and a place for school students to study.

Members have received grants towards the cost of phase one, including from the Church of Scotland.

Rev Josh Milton of Hope Church, Kirkcaldy, with session clerk George Thomson
Rev Milton, left, of Hope Church, Kirkcaldy, with session clerk George Thomson. Image: Supplied by Church of Scotland

Other grants are being applied for for the second phase.

However, Hope Church members have also launched a £100,000 fundraising drive.

Mr Milton says the plan is to transform the Kirkcaldy building into “a beacon of hope and care for the community”.

“This isn’t just about renovations or modernising a space, it’s about meeting real, urgent needs in our parish,” he said.

Built in the 1960s, the building serves more than 600 people a week across 30 groups.

The congregation hopes the project will be fully completed by 2028.

Anyone wishing to donate money should visit the Hope Church website, or e-mail fundraising@kirkcaldyhopechurch.com.

More from News

Balintyre.
Locals hear 'mega loud washing-machine sound' as earthquake shakes Perthshire homes
Next is planning to move into The Stack Retail Park in Dundee. Image: Shutterstock
New Dundee Next store takes step forward as £2.2m plan approved
Aerial view of active travel pathway taking shape past Gayfield to the harbour. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
STEVE FINAN: £14m Arbroath Place for Everyone scheme is ridiculous misuse of money
Police are stopping traffic from entering East Dock Street via Dalgleish Road. Image: Andrew Robson/DC Thomson
Van crashes off Dundee road as police and paramedics called to scene
Home video showing Caroline Weir playing football in her garden in Real Madrid kit. Scotland National Team/YouTube
Caroline Weir's Dunfermline school janitor reveals he saw superstar potential in future Real Madrid…
Tom Johnston Road in Douglas were police carried out a cannabis raid.
3 men charged after £180k cannabis raids Dundee and Glasgow
Police at the scene of the crash on Albert Street. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson
Man, 80, charged over 'hit-and-run' crash in Dundee
Alyth pavilion after a fire in 2023.
Future of Alyth football club in doubt as pavilion remains a wreck 2 years…
Eljamel campaigner Pat Kelly.
EXCLUSIVE: Dundee DJ who fought for Eljamel justice boycotts public inquiry
Tasmin Glass has been returned to prison. Image: Supplied
Fresh parole bid for Tasmin Glass branded 'ludicrous' as Angus killer set to be…

Conversation