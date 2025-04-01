11 of the best April Fools’ Day jokes across Tayside, Fife and Stirling

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News

11 of the best April Fools’ Day jokes across Tayside, Fife and Stirling

From a football club dating app to a new cow-themed bridge, we look at how locals have been joining in the fun.

The proposed
The proposed 'M00 Bridge' across the Forth. Image: Traffic Scotland
By Andrew Robson

People across Tayside, Fife and Stirling have been getting involved in some April Fools’ Day fun.

Plenty of organisations, companies and even councillors have been trying to catch locals out with their spoof posts on social media.

They’ve been aiming to better pranks from previous years, including visitors flocking to a Fife barbershop to see Rod Stewart after an April Fools’ gag went viral

We take a look at some of the best jokes from across the region on April Fools’ Day 2025.

Waitrose opening in Dalgety Bay

The former Dobbies site in Dalgety bay.
The former Dobbies site in Dalgety bay. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

A West Fife councillor proved politicians DO have a sense of humour with his claim that high-end English grocery retailer Waitrose was opening in Dalgety Bay.

He shared an “email” – suspiciously signed from the retailer’s “April Fulton” – confirming an agreement had been reached to acquire the former Dobbies site and submit plans for the store.

However, David said he’d be sticking to Aldi despite the proposals.

Carnoustie Panmure’s new stadium

The proposed 7,500 seater stadium.
The proposed 7,500 seater stadium. Image: Carnoustie Panmure FC/X

Carnoustie Panmure took to X to unveil stunning proposals for a new 7,500-seater stadium.

The club, known as The Gowfers, attached an image of fans packed inside the stadium donning the club crest.

They said if constructed, it would have a similar capacity to the Caledonian Stadium in Inverness.

Sadly, a new stadium might be a step too far for the junior side, but they have promised changes at their Laing Park home very soon.

Raith Rovers dating app

Sticking to the football theme, Raith Rovers FC announced they had launched a brand new dating app.

Promising fans the chance to meet like-minded fans or even some players, the post provided a link to download the app.

However, it cheekily diverted fans to a talkSport article discussing Victor Wanyama’s horror debut for fierce rivals Dunfermline Athletic.

The Cheesy Bread Shack

Popular St Andrews takeaway The Cheesy Toast Shack hit the headlines last week after responding to a “beyond unfair” Tripadvisor review.

Bosses said on Tuesday they had now come up with a way of combatting long customer queues by dropping the toastie part and serving sandwiches instead.

The post joked: “Come and see us for cold buffalo chicken, cold macaroni and hard cheese!

“No more queues down at East Sands! Everyone’s dream come true!”

Glow-in-the-dark tartan…

Glow-in-the-dark tartan.
Glow-in-the-dark tartan. Image: Strathmore Woollen Co

Forfar-based Strathmore Woollen Co unveiled innovative plans for a new glow-in-the-dark tartan.

They promised to deliver the perfect tartan for midnight Highland games or those who have struggled to find their scarf in a dark bothy.

…or how about some tartan paint?

This classic joke resurfaced thanks to charity Dundee Bairns.

Much like a “long stand” or a “glass hammer”, tartan paint is a common fool’s errand used at this time of year or to catch out inexperienced workers.

The organisation said it was expecting a a “huge” delivery of the product to its warehouse.

Anyone looking to get their hands on the paint was asked to get in touch.

Only Fools Rodney Pavillion

Footballer-turned-businessman Kevin Cuthbert joked that planning permission had been approved for four new luxury flats at the Rodney Pavilion site in Perth.

The former St Johnstone player took on the landmark last year.

Kevin – now a personal trainer – said the four properties would be aptly named after Only Fools and Horses characters Rodney, Del Boy, Uncle Albert and Trigger.

Fourth Forth Bridge

Traffic Scotland's April fools joke
The proposed “Moo” Bridge. Image: Traffic Scotland

Traffic Scotland announced plans for a brand new bridge dubbed the M00 (or Moo) across the Firth of Forth.

It said the bridge – planned to open in just a few months – would be dedicated to farm vehicles and livestock.

Boasting interactive feeding stations, a herd directional system and a patented ‘cattle grid’ design, it said the Forth Cattle Crossing would help farmers transport animals safely and efficiently.

Firth of America

Perth and Kinross Councillor Angus Forbes.
Perth and Kinross councillor Angus Forbes. Image: Kathryn Anderson

Another councillor getting in on the act was Angus Forbes, from the Carse of Gowrie in Perthshire, who claimed US President Donald Trump had declared the Firth of Tay would now be known as the Firth of America.

He said Trump had made the announcement at a press conference at his Aberdeenshire golf course.

He further claimed the businessman-turned-politician had vowed to build “the most incredible, most luxurious bridge” across the newly named Firth of America.

The post was, of course, “fake news”.

You can’t leave school until you’re 18

Stirling High School may have caused a few pupils to panic on April Fools’ Day after announcing the mandatory school leaving age would rise to 18.

A Facebook post said this would mean almost all pupils would have to remain in school until the end of S6.

What’s worse is that anyone born before 31 March 2008 would also be required to complete a compulsory seventh year.

Disney plans Broughty Ferry resort

Visit Broughty Ferry claimed Disney had turned its attention to Dundee with plans for a new waterfront resort.

A post on Facebook was accompanied by a mock image of Broughty Ferry Castle having been turned into a version of Rapunzel’s tower.

The post claimed Broughty Ferry Castle would become Rapunzel’s tower. Image: Visit Broughty Ferry

It said the new park’s popularity could “surpass our Disney Paris Resort” with further plans for an “interactive Disney town”.

The post also joked that President Trump had endorsed the idea, though he would not comment on claims he was looking to buy St Andrews’ Old Course.

  • Did you fall for any April Fools’ jokes? Let us know in the comments below

More from News

Breaking news
Smoke billowing from burning stack of tyres near former Methil newsagents
Smoke pours from the building on Letham Terrace in Leven. Image: Supplied
Fife pensioner, 75, says she 'lost everything' in house fire
The first minister teamed up with the Perthshire celebrity during Tartan Week.
John Swinney teams up with Perthshire star Alan Cumming in New York
Tom McGinnis has received multiple fines for entering the LEZ - despite having an exemption. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Dundee pensioner repeatedly fined despite LEZ blue badge exemption
Gimi Moldova
Kirkcaldy delivery driver clocked at 114mph on A92 avoids road ban
Two youngsters making the most of sunny weather in short and t-shirt at the beach
Temperatures to soar in Tayside, Fife and Stirling as 21°C forecast
Fife Ice Arena
Fife Flyers takeover near completion as club provides major update
Emergency services were called to the A91 between Cupar and Auchtermuchty. Image: Google Street view
Man rescued from car and taken to hospital after Cupar crash
The crash happened on the A84 near Callander. Image: Google Street View
Ambulance on scene of crash involving motorcyclist on A84 near Callander
Teri Ramsay.
New boss at Perth Playhouse to expand cafe menu and offer student discounts

Conversation