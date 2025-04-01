Police Scotland confirm long-expected location of new Forfar HQ

Police Scotland has confirmed plans for a long-anticipated new headquarters in Forfar.

On Tuesday, the force announced it would be moving to William Wallace House at Orchardbank Business Park.

An opening date for the new base is yet to be confirmed.

It comes six months after the former HQ at West High Street was suddenly closed due to health and safety fears.

At that time, a consultation process was already underway over the proposed move to the former council building on the local authority campus.

Officers relocated to Angus House after HQ closure

Superintendent Suzanne Smith said: “Members of the public will be aware we had to close the station on Friday September 11 2024 as a precaution due to compliance concerns related to health and safety.

“Officers and staff were relocated to Angus House (council headquarters) on a temporary basis as part of business continuity plans.

“Over the next few months, William Wallace House will be refurbished to create a modern and efficient working environment for officers while ensuring it meets the needs of the local community.”

She added: “The police station will be located on the first floor of William Wallace House, with a public front counter that can be accessed through an intercom at the front entrance of the building.

“Investing in our estate supports our 2030 vision and the estate masterplan, which outline the need for a more effective and sustainable estate.

“Police Scotland is committed to maintaining a strong presence in Forfar. Officers will remain visible, accessible and responsive to local concerns.”

“Front counter services will remain at Arbroath police station between 8am and 4pm Monday to Friday, as well as at West Bell Street in Dundee.”

Second blow to West High Street in Forfar

Last week, we revealed how a huge slice of West High Street could soon become vacant.

The closed-down police station sits next to AG Barr’s Strathmore Water factory.

The parent company has announced it is axing the water brand.

Consultation has begun with around 20 staff over the plant’s future.