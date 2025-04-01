Police Scotland confirm long-expected location of new Forfar HQ

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Police Scotland confirm long-expected location of new Forfar HQ

The force is moving to Orchardbank following the sudden closure of its West High Street base last year due to health and safety concerns.

By Graham Brown
Police Scotland is moving to William Wallace House in Forfar. Image: Kim Cessford
Police Scotland is moving to William Wallace House in Forfar. Image: Kim Cessford

Police Scotland has confirmed plans for a long-anticipated new headquarters in Forfar.

On Tuesday, the force announced it would be moving to William Wallace House at Orchardbank Business Park.

An opening date for the new base is yet to be confirmed.

It comes six months after the former HQ at West High Street was suddenly closed due to health and safety fears.

Former Forfar Police station in West High Street.
Forfar police station in West High Street closed suddenly last year. Image: Graham Brown/DC Thomson

At that time, a consultation process was already underway over the proposed move to the former council building on the local authority campus.

Officers relocated to Angus House after HQ closure

Superintendent Suzanne Smith said: “Members of the public will be aware we had to close the station on Friday September 11 2024 as a precaution due to compliance concerns related to health and safety.

“Officers and staff were relocated to Angus House (council headquarters) on a temporary basis as part of business continuity plans.

“Over the next few months, William Wallace House will be refurbished to create a modern and efficient working environment for officers while ensuring it meets the needs of the local community.”

She added: “The police station will be located on the first floor of William Wallace House, with a public front counter that can be accessed through an intercom at the front entrance of the building.

“Investing in our estate supports our 2030 vision and the estate masterplan, which outline the need for a more effective and sustainable estate.

“Police Scotland is committed to maintaining a strong presence in Forfar. Officers will remain visible, accessible and responsive to local concerns.”

“Front counter services will remain at Arbroath police station between 8am and 4pm Monday to Friday, as well as at West Bell Street in Dundee.”

Second blow to West High Street in Forfar

Last week, we revealed how a huge slice of West High Street could soon become vacant.

The closed-down police station sits next to AG Barr’s Strathmore Water factory.

The parent company has announced it is axing the water brand.

Consultation has begun with around 20 staff over the plant’s future.

