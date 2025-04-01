Stirling teacher tells employment tribunal she was ‘asked to be a spy’ for China

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Stirling teacher tells employment tribunal she was ‘asked to be a spy’ for China

Rong Rong MacLeod claims Stirling Council has blacklisted her from some teaching jobs.

By Alex Watson
Rong Rong MacLeod maintains Chinese state influence is affecting her career. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
A Chinese teacher who claims she has been blocked from certain teaching jobs in Scotland is taking Stirling Council to an industrial tribunal this week.

The first hearing began in Dundee on Tuesday, April 1, presided over by Judge Sandy Kemp.

Rong Rong MacLeod, who moved to the UK from China in 1987, has worked as a tutor, teacher and learning assistant in the Stirling Council area for the last 20 years.

Her claims include being blacklisted from some teaching roles, being asked to teach Mandarin for free, and being “watched” by Chinese government officials due to previous political activism.

The 63-year-old’s position is that she is being discriminated against on grounds of her political beliefs and ethnicity.

As well as teaching Mandarin to adults and children, she has also taken on more generalised teaching roles in the past.

But Mrs MacLeod says she has been blocked from certain teaching jobs in Stirling recently, which were then given to individuals with links to Chinese funding.

Rong Rong MacLeod arrives for the first employment tribunal hearing in Dundee. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson

The local authority rejects these allegations, with its legal representative arguing on Tuesday that Mrs MacLeod’s ability to consistently get supply teacher work at Stirling Council schools disproves her claim.

The claimant has recently worked in temporary or supply positions at various Stirling area schools, including Dunblane High School, McLaren High School in Callander, Allan Primary School, and Aberlady Primary School.

READ MORE: Bannockburn High head accused of vendetta against Stirling teacher at tribunal

However, she claims to have encountered difficulty regarding working at both Stirling High School and Bannockburn High School.

Asked to ‘be a spy’ for China in 1980s

While giving evidence during Tuesday’s hearing, Mrs MacLeod said she attended a public demonstration in London in response to the 1989 Tiananmen Square protests and massacre in Beijing.

After that, she claims she received “constant” telephone calls, and visits from three Chinese embassy workers who threatened her for speaking out against the Chinese government.

Prior to 1989, the teacher had been a member of the Chinese Communist Party, but gave up her membership following the events at Tiananmen Square.

She claims that when she moved to the UK to work in the textile industry, she was instructed to report back anything “of interest to China”.

“I was asked to report everything I saw and learned,” she told the tribunal.

Mrs MacLeod’s legal representative asked: “Espionage? Spying? Were you asked, in effect, to be a spy?”

She replied: “Yes.”

Claims of Confucius Institute interference

Mrs MacLeod said the “blacklisting” dates back to 2016, when a full-time Mandarin teaching position at Stirling High School was quickly filled, before she had chance to apply.

She told the tribunal she was unable to find out who had been given the job, which was surprising, given the small number of Mandarin teachers in Scotland.

She later found out the role had gone to Li Hong Yu, who still teaches Mandarin at Stirling High School.

Rong Rong MacLeod says she has been refused jobs she was qualified for at Stirling High School because of her political beliefs. Image: Google Street View

Mrs MacLeod claimed Li Hong Yu was given the job while still a student volunteer at the Chinese state-sponsored Confucius Institute, and that he was not a properly qualified teacher, or “even a teaching assistant”.

There are currently four Confucius Institutes set up in Scottish universities, and dozens of Confucius classroom hubs servicing primary and secondary schools, as well as the influential Confucius Institute for Scotland’s Schools (CISS).

These are mostly funded by Beijing to promote language and culture.

The claimant said similar situations arose related to several other teaching and support staff positions, including at Braehead Primary School and a further supply teacher vacancy at Stirling High School.

She said Li Hong Yu interviewed her for the latter role, along with head teacher Ally Macleod.

She did not get the job and commented that she was “not surprised”.

Allegations of ‘blacklisting’ from certain Stirling secondary schools

Mrs MacLeod also told the tribunal she was blacklisted from supply teaching at Bannockburn High School after refusing to teach pupils Mandarin for free, at the request of head teacher Karen Hook.

Stirling Council confirmed that Mrs Hook suggested Mrs MacLeod could run a voluntary Mandarin club at the school after showing “enthusiasm”, but denies the allegations of blacklisting.

Karen Hook, head teacher of Bannockburn High School, was accused of ‘blacklisting’ Mrs MacLeod. Image: Google Street View

The claimant submitted another Stirling High School job application in 2023, this time to be a support learning assistant (SLA), and did not receive an interview.

During Tuesday’s hearing, Stirling High School’s school resource officer Fiona McGonigle said Mrs MacLeod’s application did not demonstrate enough experience of supporting “more challenging children”.

When asked, Mrs McGonigle said she did not discriminate based on the claimant’s race, and had “absolutely no awareness” of her political views.

Mrs McGonigle also stated that she knows Li Hong Yu in a professional capacity, but has no contact with the Confucius Institute.

Teacher claims she is ‘being replaced’

As The Courier reported in December 2024, Mrs MacLeod claims she came face to face with a representative of the Chinese government more recently, just before the Covid pandemic began.

She told The Sunday Post: “During a tense meeting, he told me China had not forgotten my protest over the Tiananmen Square massacre. Then he said, ‘we are watching you’.”

She added: “Afterwards, I realised I was no longer receiving as many calls to work as a support teacher or even as a teaching assistant in Stirling.

“I was being replaced by teachers from the Confucius Institutes, which are ultimately paid for by China.”

The employment tribunal hearings are scheduled to continue on Wednesday.

Fife pensioner, 75, says she 'lost everything' in house fire
John Swinney teams up with Perthshire star Alan Cumming in New York
Dundee pensioner repeatedly fined despite LEZ blue badge exemption
Man rescued from car and taken to hospital after Cupar crash
Ambulance on scene of crash involving motorcyclist on A84 near Callander
