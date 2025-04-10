EXCLUSIVE: Video shows moment sex offender was arrested in Perthshire woods after weeks on the run

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
EXCLUSIVE: Video shows moment sex offender was arrested in Perthshire woods after weeks on the run

A dog-walker says Coen Bust was "weak and unsteady on his feet" as he was led away.

By Finn Nixon

This is the moment police led away a sex offender from woods in Perthshire after nearly three weeks on the run.

Video footage captured police officers arresting Coen Bust, 47, in Birnam Glen on March 31.

Bust had last been seen leaving a train at Dunkeld and Birnam railway station 18 days earlier.

CCTV images released by the force at the time showed him wearing an orange jacket and carrying a rucksack.

It has since emerged Bust spent more than a fortnight hiding out in woods just a short distance from the station.

Coen Bust was reportedly traced by police in the Birnam Glen area of Dunkeld.
Coen Bust was wearing the same orange jacket from a police CCTV image. Image: Police Scotland
Police officers lead Coen Bust through Birnam Glen, near Dunkeld.
Police arresting Bust and carrying his belongings. Image: Supplied

Speaking to The Courier, a woman who was walking in the area at the time of his arrest recalled the moment she filmed Bust being led away by police.

She said there were up to five police vehicles and an ambulance near the bottom of the glen during his arrest.

“Police told me it was fine to walk up there and I came across officers walking the guy and his belongings down the glen about 15 minutes later,” she said.

Sex offender was ‘weak and unsteady on his feet’ after weeks on run in Perthshire woods

“He looked exactly the same from the appeal but was hobbling quite a lot.

“The police officers were supporting him because he looked a bit weak and unsteady on his feet.”

Police had previously appealed to residents in Perthshire to check if they had any CCTV or dashcam footage that could help in tracking Bust down.

However, the force later faced criticism for failing to reveal that Bust was a convicted sex offender.

The dog-walker added: “A lot of the locals had assumed he had fallen into the glen and died.

‘A lot of the locals were very angry’

This area is really popular with families and tourists, so it’s a relief that he’s been found.

“It was worrying for me as a young female in the area.

“A lot of the locals were very angry.”

Bust fled on the day he had been due to be sentenced at Edinburgh Sheriff Court for sending messages to someone he believed was a 14-year-old schoolgirl.

Instead, he had been speaking to an undercover police officer.

He pled guilty to the offence in January and was placed on the sex offenders register.

The Dutch national was finally sentenced in court this week.

