EXCLUSIVE: Video shows moment sex offender was arrested in Perthshire woods after weeks on the run

This is the moment police led away a sex offender from woods in Perthshire after nearly three weeks on the run.

Video footage captured police officers arresting Coen Bust, 47, in Birnam Glen on March 31.

Bust had last been seen leaving a train at Dunkeld and Birnam railway station 18 days earlier.

CCTV images released by the force at the time showed him wearing an orange jacket and carrying a rucksack.

It has since emerged Bust spent more than a fortnight hiding out in woods just a short distance from the station.

Speaking to The Courier, a woman who was walking in the area at the time of his arrest recalled the moment she filmed Bust being led away by police.

She said there were up to five police vehicles and an ambulance near the bottom of the glen during his arrest.

“Police told me it was fine to walk up there and I came across officers walking the guy and his belongings down the glen about 15 minutes later,” she said.

Sex offender was ‘weak and unsteady on his feet’ after weeks on run in Perthshire woods

“He looked exactly the same from the appeal but was hobbling quite a lot.

“The police officers were supporting him because he looked a bit weak and unsteady on his feet.”

Police had previously appealed to residents in Perthshire to check if they had any CCTV or dashcam footage that could help in tracking Bust down.

However, the force later faced criticism for failing to reveal that Bust was a convicted sex offender.

The dog-walker added: “A lot of the locals had assumed he had fallen into the glen and died.

‘A lot of the locals were very angry’

“This area is really popular with families and tourists, so it’s a relief that he’s been found.

“It was worrying for me as a young female in the area.

“A lot of the locals were very angry.”

Bust fled on the day he had been due to be sentenced at Edinburgh Sheriff Court for sending messages to someone he believed was a 14-year-old schoolgirl.

Instead, he had been speaking to an undercover police officer.

He pled guilty to the offence in January and was placed on the sex offenders register.

The Dutch national was finally sentenced in court this week.