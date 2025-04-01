EXCLUSIVE: Angus killer Tasmin Glass back in prison

Angus killer Tasmin Glass has been sent back to prison.

The family of her victim, Steven Donaldson, received a letter on Tuesday informing them that the killer has had her licence revoked and is back in custody.

Glass was released from prison on parole in July last year having served just half of her 10-year-sentence for culpable homicide.

The letter from the Victim Notification Scheme, seen by The Courier, does not give the Donaldson family any explanation for why Glass has had her licence revoked.

The letter adds that she has a legal right to be considered for immediate re-release.

The Donaldson family have been given until April 28 to make representations to The Parole Board for Scotland.

Family ‘surprised but not shocked’

Steven Donaldson’s dad, Bill Donaldson, told The Courier he was “surprised but not shocked” to receive the letter informing the family that Glass is back in prison.

He said: “We have been given no details about what has happened, merely that Glass has had her licence revoked and has been put back into custody.

“For me this is just typical of her past behaviour.

“She has never shown any remorse.

“When we got the letter on Tuesday we were surprised but not shocked.

“Although we don’t know the circumstances and can only surmise at what may have happened, this appears to be typical of her previous pattern of behaviour.

“What is worrying is that we may have to go through the whole process again of wondering if she is in prison, or back on the streets, or applying for parole.”

Glass cases was deferred on numerous occasions before her eventual release last year, after serving just half of her 10-year sentence for culpable homicide for her involvement in Steven’s murder in Kirriemuir in 2018.

The 26-year-old was spotted for the first time since leaving prison last October in the coastal town of Dunbar, about 30 miles from Edinburgh.

She was believed to have been living in East Lothian.

The Courier, through our A Voice for Victims campaign, highlighted the plight of the Donaldson family and the trauma they were put through by the parole system.

Bill said: “We are now back in the position of having to wait to find out more and where things go from here.

“However, in the meantime, from a personal perspective, for me it’s no bad thing she is back in jail.”

A spokesperson for the Scottish Prison Service (SPS) said they do not comment on individuals.