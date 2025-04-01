EXCLUSIVE: Angus killer Tasmin Glass back in prison

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
EXCLUSIVE: Angus killer Tasmin Glass back in prison

The family of victim Steven Donaldson was informed on Tuesday that their son's killer has had her licence revoked.

Tasmin Glass has been returned to prison. Image: Supplied
By Lindsey Hamilton

Angus killer Tasmin Glass has been sent back to prison.

The family of her victim, Steven Donaldson, received a letter on Tuesday informing them that the killer has had her licence revoked and is back in custody.

Glass was released from prison on parole in July last year having served just half of her 10-year-sentence for culpable homicide.

The letter from the Victim Notification Scheme, seen by The Courier, does not give the Donaldson family any explanation for why Glass has had her licence revoked.

Steven Donaldson.

The letter adds that she has a legal right to be considered for immediate re-release.

The Donaldson family have been given until April 28 to make representations to The Parole Board for Scotland.

Family ‘surprised but not shocked’

Steven Donaldson’s dad, Bill Donaldson, told The Courier he was “surprised but not shocked” to receive the letter informing the family that Glass is back in prison.

He said: “We have been given no details about what has happened, merely that Glass has had her licence revoked and has been put back into custody.

“For me this is just typical of her past behaviour.

“She has never shown any remorse.

“When we got the letter on Tuesday we were surprised but not shocked.

“Although we don’t know the circumstances and can only surmise at what may have happened, this appears to be typical of her previous pattern of behaviour.

“What is worrying is that we may have to go through the whole process again of wondering if she is in prison, or back on the streets, or applying for parole.”

Bill and Pam Donaldson, Steven’s parents. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson

Glass cases was deferred on numerous occasions before her eventual release last year, after serving just half of her 10-year sentence for culpable homicide for her involvement in Steven’s murder in Kirriemuir in 2018.

The 26-year-old was spotted for the first time since leaving prison last October in the coastal town of Dunbar, about 30 miles from Edinburgh.

She was believed to have been living in East Lothian.

The Courier, through our A Voice for Victims campaign, highlighted the plight of the Donaldson family and the trauma they were put through by the parole system.

Bill said: “We are now back in the position of having to wait to find out more and where things go from here.

“However, in the meantime, from a personal perspective, for me it’s no bad thing she is back in jail.”

A spokesperson for the Scottish Prison Service (SPS) said they do not comment on individuals.

Conversation