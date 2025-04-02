Auchterarder Death’s Door couple bringing luxury social wellness spa to town

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Auchterarder Death’s Door couple bringing luxury social wellness spa to town

The new Death's Door Performance Club is set to open on Auchterarder High Street, across the road from the existing sports massage clinic

By Morag Lindsay
James Bremner and Lauren Rees standing in front of window with Death's Door Performance Club written on it
Death's Door founders James Bremner and Lauren Rees outside their new Auchterarder premises. Image: Supplied

An Auchterarder couple are transforming a former boutique on the town’s High Street into a luxury wellness spa.

The Death’s Door Performance Club is set to open next month.

It will include a gym, custom-made sauna and outdoor chill area, ice baths, events space and studios for yoga and other classes.

Visualisation of gym with black pillars and large windows onto street, one with a motorbike in front of it
How the new Death’s Door gym in Auchterarder will look. Image: LIFTD Design

Death’s Door bosses Lauren Rees and James Bremner are investing £500,000 in the move.

They say it will be “Scotland’s first luxury social wellness spa” – a space where people can work out, and recover, in style.

And they’ve hired the company that designed gyms for Chelsea FC and Warner Brothers to fit out the former Oliami fashion shop in the centre of Auchterarder.

Christano Ronaldo is also a fan of LIFTD Design’s ice baths.

Visualisation of outdoor sauna and ice bath with soft spotlights on ceiling
The outdoor chill area at the Death’s Door Performance Club in Auchterarder. Image: LIFTD Design

It’s almost two years since Lauren and James opened their Death’s Door sports massage clinic across the street.

The original premises are staying open.

But the couple say their new venture will put Auchterarder on the sports performance map.

And it’s their way of thanking the community for the support they were shown when they arrived in the town.

Treatment room with marble tables, gold and dark decor
Luxury, Death’s Door style in Auchterarder. Image: LIFTD Design
Interior of Death's Door performance club
The Death’s Door team want to put Auchterarder on the map. Image: LIFTD Design

Lauren said locals donated carpets, furniture and even candles and flowers when they started the first clinic.

It’s now a thriving business with satisfied clients including Judy Murray and St Johnstone FC players, along with many locals.

“If it wasn’t for Auchterarder, we wouldn’t be here today,” she said.

Auchterarder move is dream come true for Death’s Door founders

The couple met in New Zealand, where Lauren was already running a sports massage clinic and James was travelling on a break from his job as a Polmont prison officer.

They returned to the UK for a fresh start after he was viciously assaulted in a New Zealand jail.

James Bremner and Lauren Rees smiling outside Deaths Door sports massage premises which are painted black with gold writing
James and Lauren outside their Deaths Door Sports Massage clinic on Auchterarder High Street. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

It took them just 14 days from signing the lease to opening the clinic, with a lot of help from family and friends.

They have since opened a second clinic in Bridge of Allan.

The Death’s Door Performance Club will have the same vibe, but with a lot more luxury on top.

Lauren said the new premises – better known in Auchterarder as the old Cafe Kisa – are perfect for what she and James are planning.

“We always said this would be our dream shop if it ever became available,” she said.

“It’s going to be something really special.”

