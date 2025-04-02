Theatre trip for Angus planning councillors to decide fate of 15-flat Arbroath scheme

A visit to the theatre is on the cards for Angus planning councillors before they determine an appeal over 15 new flats in Arbroath town centre.

They want to know the noise levels residents of a planned apartment block might experience if there’s a high-volume rock show at the Webster Theatre next door.

It is one of the unanswered questions that led planning review committee members to delay a decision on the application.

Dundee firm George Martin Builders has applied for permission for the four-storey block on the vacant site of former offices.

Those were demolished in 2021 on safety grounds.

Housing association behind High Street project

Hillcrest Housing Association has funding in place for the new development.

The applicants say their plans fit in with other buildings on the High Street.

And they suggest the flats would help address a housing emergency declared by Angus Council last year.

Architects have indicated a smaller development would not make the project viable.

On Tuesday, Angus development management review committee considered the appeal.

However, they decided it was important to see the site for themselves.

They have also asked the applicants for a new noise assessment.

Committee chairman Bill Duff said: “We’ve got to tease out where the noise is coming from and how much of it is theatre-related.

“What part of it is noise from the theatre, and what part of it is background noise from a Friday night in the centre of Arbroath?

“And we need a site visit to look at the general ambience of the High Street.”

Question over future of Arbroath gap site

The design of the apartment block was criticised by planning officers in their delegated refusal.

“I’d like to judge whether we’ve been a little bit harsh on the developer here,” added Mr Duff.

“We’ve got to look at the whole character of Arbroath High Street.

“The Webster Theatre is a Grade C building. The frontage is quite attractive, the rest is fairly utilitarian.

“There’s a lot hanging on making the right decision here.

“If we were to reject the appeal, the question has to be asked: what would happen to the gap site?”

The appeal will come back before the review committee in due course.