Theatre trip for Angus planning councillors to decide fate of 15-flat Arbroath scheme

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News

Theatre trip for Angus planning councillors to decide fate of 15-flat Arbroath scheme

Planning appeal committee members have requested more information before ruling on a challenge over the refusal of a four-storey development next to the Webster Memorial Theatre.

By Graham Brown
John Daly Arbroath show
The site beside the Webster Theatre in Arbroath was cleared in 2021. Image: Graham Brown/DC Thomson

A visit to the theatre is on the cards for Angus planning councillors before they determine an appeal over 15 new flats in Arbroath town centre.

They want to know the noise levels residents of a planned apartment block might experience if there’s a high-volume rock show at the Webster Theatre next door.

It is one of the unanswered questions that led planning review committee members to delay a decision on the application.

Dundee firm George Martin Builders has applied for permission for the four-storey block on the vacant site of former offices.

Those were demolished in 2021 on safety grounds.

Housing association behind High Street project

Hillcrest Housing Association has funding in place for the new development.

The applicants say their plans fit in with other buildings on the High Street.

And they suggest the flats would help address a housing emergency declared by Angus Council last year.

Architects have indicated a smaller development would not make the project viable.

On Tuesday, Angus development management review committee considered the appeal.

However, they decided it was important to see the site for themselves.

Arbroath flats development planning application.
An impression of how the flats would look next to the Webster Theatre. Image: Arktx Architects

They have also asked the applicants for a new noise assessment.

Committee chairman Bill Duff said: “We’ve got to tease out where the noise is coming from and how much of it is theatre-related.

“What part of it is noise from the theatre, and what part of it is background noise from a Friday night in the centre of Arbroath?

“And we need a site visit to look at the general ambience of the High Street.”

Question over future of Arbroath gap site

The design of the apartment block was criticised by planning officers in their delegated refusal.

“I’d like to judge whether we’ve been a little bit harsh on the developer here,” added Mr Duff.

“We’ve got to look at the whole character of Arbroath High Street.

“The Webster Theatre is a Grade C building. The frontage is quite attractive, the rest is fairly utilitarian.

Planning application for 15 flats on Arbroath High Street.
A design impression of the rear of the apartment block. Image: Arktx

“There’s a lot hanging on making the right decision here.

“If we were to reject the appeal, the question has to be asked: what would happen to the gap site?”

The appeal will come back before the review committee in due course.

More from News

Balintyre.
Locals hear 'mega loud washing-machine sound' as earthquake shakes Perthshire homes
Next is planning to move into The Stack Retail Park in Dundee. Image: Shutterstock
New Dundee Next store takes step forward as £2.2m plan approved
Aerial view of active travel pathway taking shape past Gayfield to the harbour. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
STEVE FINAN: £14m Arbroath Place for Everyone scheme is ridiculous misuse of money
Police are stopping traffic from entering East Dock Street via Dalgleish Road. Image: Andrew Robson/DC Thomson
Van crashes off Dundee road as police and paramedics called to scene
Home video showing Caroline Weir playing football in her garden in Real Madrid kit. Scotland National Team/YouTube
Caroline Weir's Dunfermline school janitor reveals he saw superstar potential in future Real Madrid…
Tom Johnston Road in Douglas were police carried out a cannabis raid.
3 men charged after £180k cannabis raids Dundee and Glasgow
Police at the scene of the crash on Albert Street. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson
Man, 80, charged over 'hit-and-run' crash in Dundee
Alyth pavilion after a fire in 2023.
Future of Alyth football club in doubt as pavilion remains a wreck 2 years…
Eljamel campaigner Pat Kelly.
EXCLUSIVE: Dundee DJ who fought for Eljamel justice boycotts public inquiry
Tasmin Glass has been returned to prison. Image: Supplied
Fresh parole bid for Tasmin Glass branded 'ludicrous' as Angus killer set to be…

Conversation