Dunkeld couple told to tear down replacement windows for being ‘too thick’

A Dunkeld couple have been ordered to tear down their replacement double-glazed windows for being “too thick”.

Alan and Loraine Thomson purchased their home in Perth Road, Birnam almost 27 years ago, and have lived there with their children and now grandchildren.

In October 2023, the Thomsons replaced the property’s original timber windows, which were “in a poor state of repair”, with double-glazed, UPVC alternatives.

They also got rid of the original windows’ sash horns and replaced a sliding opening mechanism with a tilt-and-turn fit.

Perth and Kinross Council took enforcement action against unauthorised changes to the cottage’s windows because the couple had not sought planning permission.

They then lodged a planning application in April 2024, claiming they were unaware the home was in a conservation area.

Windows of Dunkeld home ‘too thick’ says Perth and Kinross Council

In June, council officers refused the couple’s proposal because the new windows were “too thick” and the window’s new opening mechanism was “inappropriate”.

They added that the changes “have an adverse impact upon the visual amenity of the cottage and a detrimental impact upon the character and appearance of the conservation area.”

The council recognised the couple’s attempts to match the original glazing, but felt the new windows looked “out of place” and that the framing on the lower window was disproportionately thicker than the upper window.

In January this year, this decision was upheld at appeal by councillors from the Perth and Kinross Local Review Body (PKLRB).

In their decision, councillors also cited “the thickness and profile of the replacement windows and the different opening mechanism.”

Birnam couple appeal after being ‘singled out’

Now the Thomsons have lodged an appeal with the Scottish Government.

The couple argue in their appeal statement that they have been “singled out” by the council.

It says: “A precedent has obviously been set previously regarding the use of UPVC windows as there are numerous properties on Perth Road alone where the windows have been replaced with UPVC.

“Every effort has been made to replicate the sash style of window and the scale of the UPVC frames being similar to the original timber frames.

“The character and appearance of the conservation area and its setting is preserved by the installation of the replacement windows, due to the presence of similar style of windows in the conservation area.

“I would totally disagree that there is an increased framing thickness to the new

windows.

“I cannot see how the case officer has come to this conclusion when none of the previous timber sash windows exist, to do a direct comparison.”

The appeal will be decided by planning reporter Keith Bray.

The couple’s case officer wrote: “I cannot understand why my clients have been singled out in this manner, requested to submit a planning application and ultimately have it refused.”

Had they not appealed, the Thomsons would have had to remove the replacement windows within six months of March 25.