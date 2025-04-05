Dunkeld couple told to tear down replacement windows for being ‘too thick’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dunkeld couple told to tear down replacement windows for being ‘too thick’

The couple say that they feel "singled out" by Perth and Kinross Council.

By Robbie McAvenue
The offending windows on Perth Road, Birnam, Dunkeld,
The offending windows on Perth Road, Birnam. Image: Google Street View

A Dunkeld couple have been ordered to tear down their replacement double-glazed windows for being “too thick”.

Alan and Loraine Thomson purchased their home in Perth Road, Birnam almost 27 years ago, and have lived there with their children and now grandchildren.

In October 2023, the Thomsons replaced the property’s original timber windows, which were “in a poor state of repair”, with double-glazed, UPVC alternatives.

They also got rid of the original windows’ sash horns and replaced a sliding opening mechanism with a tilt-and-turn fit.

Perth and Kinross Council took enforcement action against unauthorised changes to the cottage’s windows because the couple had not sought planning permission.

They then lodged a planning application in April 2024, claiming they were unaware the home was in a conservation area.

Windows of Dunkeld home ‘too thick’ says Perth and Kinross Council

In June, council officers refused the couple’s proposal because the new windows were “too thick” and the window’s new opening mechanism was “inappropriate”.

They added that the changes “have an adverse impact upon the visual amenity of the cottage and a detrimental impact upon the character and appearance of the conservation area.”

The council recognised the couple’s attempts to match the original glazing, but felt the new windows looked “out of place” and that the framing on the lower window was disproportionately thicker than the upper window.

In January this year, this decision was upheld at appeal by councillors from the Perth and Kinross Local Review Body (PKLRB).

In their decision, councillors also cited “the thickness and profile of the replacement windows and the different opening mechanism.”

Birnam couple appeal after being ‘singled out’

Now the Thomsons have lodged an appeal with the Scottish Government.

The couple argue in their appeal statement that they have been “singled out” by the council.

Perth Road, Birnam
The Thomsons say other homes in the area have similar windows. Image: Google Street View

It says: “A precedent has obviously been set previously regarding the use of UPVC windows as there are numerous properties on Perth Road alone where the windows have been replaced with UPVC.

“Every effort has been made to replicate the sash style of window and the scale of the UPVC frames being similar to the original timber frames.

“The character and appearance of the conservation area and its setting is preserved by the installation of the replacement windows, due to the presence of similar style of windows in the conservation area.

“I would totally disagree that there is an increased framing thickness to the new
windows.

“I cannot see how the case officer has come to this conclusion when none of the previous timber sash windows exist, to do a direct comparison.”

The appeal will be decided by planning reporter Keith Bray.

The couple’s case officer wrote: “I cannot understand why my clients have been singled out in this manner, requested to submit a planning application and ultimately have it refused.”

Had they not appealed, the Thomsons would have had to remove the replacement windows within six months of March 25.

Conversation