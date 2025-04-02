News Missing Perthshire man, 46, traced after police appeal Ian MacGregor was reported missing from Rattray on Tuesday night. By Andrew Robson April 2 2025, 9:25am April 2 2025, 9:25am Share Missing Perthshire man, 46, traced after police appeal Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/5214172/ian-macgregor-missing-perthshire/ Copy Link 0 comment Ian MacGregor has been traced. Image: Police Scotland A missing 26-year-old man reported missing from Rattray in Perthshire has been traced. Police launched an appeal to find Ian MacGregor, last seen at about 10pm Tuesday on Rattray High Street, on Wednesday. Officers said they were becoming “increasingly concerned” for his welfare. In an update, the force confined Ian had been traced. They thanked the public for their assistance.
