News Dundee Co-op store hit by another break-in – just weeks after last one Police were called to the Brook Street shop in the early hours of Wednesday. By Ellidh Aitken April 2 2025, 10:03am A Dundee Co-op has been hit by another break-in – just weeks after the last one. Police were called to the shop on Brook Street at around 1.40am on Wednesday. The store's automatic doors were smashed during the break-in. It comes after the Co-op was targeted in March with alcohol and other goods stolen. Two men were charged in connection with the previous incident. Police were guarding the entrance on Wednesday morning. Image: Sarah Williamson/DC Thomson Police were guarding the entrance to the shop on Wednesday morning. A spokesperson for the force said: "Around 1.40am on Wednesday, we received a report of a break-in to a shop premises in Brook Street, Dundee. "Inquiries are ongoing." It has not been confirmed if anything was stolen in the latest raid. Co-op has been contacted for more information.
