Dundee Co-op store hit by another break-in – just weeks after last one

Police were called to the Brook Street shop in the early hours of Wednesday.

By Ellidh Aitken
The front door of the shop has been smashed. Image: Sarah Williamson/DC Thomson
The front door of the shop has been smashed. Image: Sarah Williamson/DC Thomson

A Dundee Co-op has been hit by another break-in – just weeks after the last one.

Police were called to the shop on Brook Street at around 1.40am on Wednesday.

The store’s automatic doors were smashed during the break-in.

It comes after the Co-op was targeted in March with alcohol and other goods stolen.

Two men were charged in connection with the previous incident.

Police were guarding the entrance on Wednesday morning. Image: Sarah Williamson/DC Thomson

Police were guarding the entrance to the shop on Wednesday morning.

A spokesperson for the force said: “Around 1.40am on Wednesday, we received a report of a break-in to a shop premises in Brook Street, Dundee.

“Inquiries are ongoing.”

It has not been confirmed if anything was stolen in the latest raid.

Co-op has been contacted for more information.

