VIDEO: Moment motorhome goes up in flames yards from Dundee houses

Firefighters were called the blaze on Mansion Drive in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

By Andrew Robson

A motorhome has been destroyed after going up in flames just yards from houses in Dundee.

Three fire crews were called to the blaze on Mansion Drive in Claverhouse, at the junction of Barns of Claverhouse Road, in the early hours of Wednesday.

Locals reported hearing an “explosion” just before 4am and seeing the motorhome, parked in a driveway, engulfed in flames.

Photos taken by The Courier at the scene show the burnt-out shell of the motorhome and damage to adjacent wheelie bins.

There were no injuries.

The cause of the fire has not been confirmed.

Residents tell of ‘explosion’ in Dundee motorhome fire

Nearby resident Ross MacPhail said: “I was woken by an explosion at 3.55am and had a look outside.

“The motorhome was fully up in flames, and there were two subsequent smaller explosions a short time later.

“I called 999, however, I was told the fire brigade was already aware.

“We had a look at the doorbell footage and could see that the caravan had been on fire since around 3.20am.

The bunt-out motorhome in Dundee
The bunt-out motorhome. Image: Andrew Robson/DC Thomson

“The only person in the area was the milkman, who must have phoned it in.

“Police were here earlier this morning.

“It’s such a shame, the whole thing has been gutted.”

Another neighbour, who did not want to be named, said her husband was woken by a “loud bang” just before 4am.

‘The whole thing was engulfed in flames’

She said: “My husband got up after hearing a very loud bang at around bang at around 3.50am.

“We both looked outside, and the whole thing was engulfed in flames.

“I called the fire service, but they had already been alerted to the blaze.”

The motorhome blaze on Mansion Drive.
The motorhome on fire on Mansion Drive. Image: Ross MacPhail

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 4am on Wednesday we received a report of a motorhome on fire in the Mansion Driver area of Dundee.

“Emergency services attended and the fire was put out by the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service.

“There were no injuries.

“Inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances.”

