7 Stirling buildings scheduled for demolition

Stirling's era of redevelopment means many buildings past their best will soon be flattened.

The former pub on Lower Bridge Street has traded under many names. Image: Isla Glen/DC Thomson
Isla Glen By Isla Glen

Several well-known buildings in and around Stirling are set to be demolished.

A once popular pub, shops and a Victorian villa are all in line to be knocked down and replaced.

Here are the buildings you could soon see disappear across the city and its surroundings.

West End Bar

The Lower Bridge Street property has been left to rot. Image: Arc Architectural Services

A former Stirling city centre pub will be reduced to rubble, as plans for student flats on the site are being considered for approval.

The derelict Lower Bridge Street property was once known as Jackie’s Bar and the West End Bar.

PCM Property Investment’s building warrant to knock down the eyesore has been given the go ahead.

The firm is awaiting a decision from Stirling Council on its plan to build a four-storey building in its place, with 18 bedrooms for students.

Beefeater

The restaurant has been shut to the public. Image: Google Street View

The Forthside Way branch of Premier Inn has asked the local authority for permission to demolish part of its Beefeater restaurant.

The company hopes to build additional guest accommodation in its place.

Beefeater shut to the wider public in July 2024, but still serves breakfast to hotel guests.

If plans are greenlit, a new restaurant and a bedroom block containing 35 rooms would be built.

A further extension of 80 bedrooms is also proposed.

Stirling Council is currently considering the plans.

Bridge of Allan Co-op

The current Co-op in Bridge of Allan. Image: Google Street View

Bridge of Allan is in line for a new Co-op, with the current store approved to be demolished.

Consent to flatten the town’s existing Fountain Road supermarket and erect a new two-storey shop was granted in 2021.

In March this year, the retailer asked Stirling Council to approve plans for a temporary store while works get underway.

The demolition and work to build the new two-storey shop is expected to take up to 40 weeks.

Johal Convenience Store

The former convenience store has been closed for some time. Image: Google Street View

A rotting Causewayhead shop will be demolished to make way for housing.

Once flattened, two houses – with four and five bedrooms – will be erected in place of the former Johal Convenience Store.

A similar application was refused in 2020.

Now the plans, which include space for car parking, are going ahead.

Woodside in Bridge of Allan

Woodside in Bridge of Allan is derelict. Image: Google Street View

A ruined Victorian house in Bridge of Allan is to be demolished for flats.

The first floor and other areas of Woodside, at 105 Henderson Street, are thought to have collapsed.

Permission to flatten the eyesore was given in November 2024.

Plans to build 14 new flats on the spot, split between two villas, were greenlit in 2023.

The property next door, 103 Henderson Street and the former Ivy Hotel, is also set to become flats in the future.

Precast

Plean Precast, based at Springkerse Industrial Estate, holds permission to demolish all of its buildings.

The industrial materials provider says the “aged” buildings in question are “no longer suitable for modern operational requirements”.

The proposal is for around 14 structures to be knocked down, in order to make space for future redevelopment of the site.

Former Prudential building

Craigforth will be completely redeveloped. Image: Alex Watson/DC Thomson

The former Prudential Insurance headquarters is to be razed as it is no longer “fit for purpose”.

A redevelopment of the Craigforth Campus was approved by Stirling Council last year.

Ambassador LB Holdings LLP has plans for housing, a nursery, a hotel, a restaurant or pub, a gym, and a retail or community space.

There will also be a new three-storey office block north of the main redevelopment area.

For more Stirling news and features visit our page or join us on Facebook

