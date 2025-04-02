Dates revealed for Brian Cox’s return to Dundee Rep

Dates have been revealed for Brian Cox’s return to Dundee Rep.

The Dundee-born actor will appear as Adam Smith, known as Scotland’s “founder of modern capitalism”, in Make It Happen.

The satirical play tells the story of the rise and fall of the Royal Bank of Scotland with Cox’s character haunting key Scottish figures of the 2008 financial collapse.

Make It Happen will preview at Dundee Rep from July 18 to 26 before its premiere at Edinburgh International Film Festival.

A limited pre-sale opens for Friends of Dundee Rep opens at noon on April 15 before the general sale begins at noon on April 17.

Emmy winner Cox, who has been a regular interviewee of The Courier, worked on the play with multi-award-winning English playwright James Graham.

Andrew Panton, artistic director of Dundee Rep Theatre, said: “It’s a landmark moment for Dundee Rep and our city to welcome legendary actor, Brian Cox back onto the Rep stage, having started his career with the theatre 63 years ago.

“Dundee audiences will have the unique opportunity of being first to witness Brian telling this vital story of our nation’s recent history, events that had repercussions right across the globe.

“We’re proud that our production will then transfer to the Edinburgh International Festival to meet audiences from all over the world.”

Cox first appeared at Dundee Rep in 1961 and starred in his first show, The Dover Road, aged 15.

