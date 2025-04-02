EXCLUSIVE: Steven Donaldson family demand answers on why Angus killer Tasmin Glass is back in prison

The family of Steven Donaldson are demanding to know why Angus killer Tasmin Glass is back in prison.

The Donaldsons were notified on Tuesday that Glass had been returned to custody after her parole licence was revoked.

She was released in July last year having served just half a ten-year sentence for culpable homicide for her role in the murder of Steven in Kirriemuir.

Steven’s parents, Bill and Pam Donaldson, received a letter on Tuesday informing them the killer is back in custody.

But they have not been given a reason why.

The letter also states that Glass is entitled by law to apply for re-release, with the Donaldsons allowed to make representations on why this should be denied.

However, the family question how they can possibly make such a statement with no information on why she was returned to prison.

They have until April 28 to make the submissions.

‘No explanation and that concerns us’

Glass’ return to prison has left the Donaldson family reeling.

Speaking exclusively to The Courier, Steven’s dad Bill said: “Less than a year after she was released on licence, the letter to us saying her licence had been revoked came completely out of the blue.

“We have been given no explanation why she has been put back in prison and that concerns us greatly.

“We believe we have a right to know what is behind this move.

“We are demanding that we be told what has happened, especially as we have been asked to give our thoughts and comments on the fact that she has the legal right to be considered for immediate re-release.”

Bill added: “How can we make representations to the Scottish Parole Board about the release if we have no information about what has led to her being sent back to prison in the first place?

“She has obviously broken the conditions of her release but we need to know how and to what extent.”

The Donaldsons fear Glass could have broken her parole agreement by returning to Kirriemuir or Arbroath where Steven’s family visit and live.

Both the Scottish Prison Service and The Parole Board for Scotland refused to provide any further information to The Courier, saying they do not comment on individual cases.

Bill said: “Among the conditions is that she was not to be in Angus, including Kirriemuir and Arbroath, and that she was not to go to Dundee.

“If this condition has been breached that would concern us greatly.

“We have no wish to risk bumping into her in any of the places we require to frequent on a daily basis.

“We believe it is imperative that we are given the appropriate information in order to comment with the full knowledge of what she has done.”

‘Adding to the horror and stress’

The Donaldson family has supported The Courier’s A Voice for Victims campaign which is calling for parole reform in Scotland.

We believe that the current system retraumatises victims and is lacking in transparency.

Bill told The Courier: “We have gone through so much since Stephen was killed – our worst nightmare is that the whole process begins again with not knowing if Glass will or won’t be in prison.

“For us this is just adding to the horror and stress of what has happened and we need it to stop to give us some chance at finding peace.

“Tasmin Glass has never shown any remorse at any time for the murder of Steven and we are very concerned that she continues to behave in a way that flouts the law and gives us real worry for the future.”