Angus Council finally admits to still owning The Gables in Forfar five years after transfer approved

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News

Angus Council finally admits to still owning The Gables in Forfar five years after transfer approved

The latest blaze at the former Forfar home for adults sparked confusion over who actually owned the site after councillors had agreed a land deal with a housing association back in 2020.

By Graham Brown
The charred interior of The Gables in Forfar following the latest deliberate fire. Image: Paul Reid
The charred interior of The Gables in Forfar following the latest deliberate fire. Image: Paul Reid

Angus Council has admitted a deal agreed five years ago to unlock a new future for The Gables in Forfar was never signed.

Images from the aftermath of a recent fire there have revealed the shocking state inside the Arbroath Road centre, which closed in 2023.

But the blaze sparked confusion over who the site actually belongs to – before council chiefs confirmed they still own it.

Valuable Forfar asset for adult care

For nearly 40 years, generations of adults with learning disabilities called The Gables home.

Care Inspectors praised the centre, but said the premises were past their sell-by date.

This led to the council moving the service to the former Beech Hill residential home in Forfar.

And the empty Gables property has become a magnet for vandals and firebugs.

The latest deliberate blaze in the building – adjacent to Forfar fire station – caused significant damage at the end of February.

The Gables in Forfar has been targeted by vandals.
Damage to the kitchen area inside The Gables. Image: Paul Reid

In 2018, plans were drawn up to transform the site of Forfar’s 19th-Century poorhouse into supported housing.

Two years later, Angus councillors approved the transfer of the land and title to Caledonia Housing Association.

The deal was agreed to help the Perth-based charity unlock vital funding for the £3.5 million development.

Spiralling costs sink The Gables redevelopment plan

However, in 2022 the project was scrapped after cost estimates soared to almost £6 million.

The Courier can reveal the transfer deal was never concluded.

Both CHA and the council said the other was the site owner when asked for comment on the latest fire.

Following further investigation, the local authority confirmed it still owns The Gables.

A spokesperson said: “The site and property features in our Strategic Housing Investment Plan (SHIP) 2025-26 to 2029-30, which was approved by our Communities Committee on November 26 last year.

“Our Policy and Resources Committee previously approved the transfer of land to Caledonia.”

Fire-damaged Gables care facility in Forfar.
The boarded-up Gables building following the latest fire there. Image: Paul Reid

The transfer was based on plans for a modern, purpose-built supported housing complex for adults with a learning disability at The Gables.

“This project was subsequently cancelled and residents housed elsewhere,” the council added.

“As such, the transfer of land did not complete and future land transfer as part of any new project would require committee approval.”

What now for The Gables?

The council said it is still in talks with the housing association over the future of the site.

“We are currently developing the options for the redevelopment of this site with Caledonia Housing Association in accordance with our SHIP,” the spokesperson added.

“When plans for the new project are available, they will be submitted to a meeting of housing committee for consideration.”

Vandals have damaged the interior of The Gables in Forfar.
Vandals created makeshift dens inside The Gables. Image: Paul Reid

CHA added: “Caledonia Housing Association has been working with Angus Council and Angus Health and Social Care Partnership to deliver a viable plan for affordable homes on the site.

“Discussions on this are ongoing.”

The council has condemned what it described as “wanton” vandalism to The Gables.

Police Scotland say enquiries into the latest fire are continuing.

 

More from News

Balintyre.
Locals hear 'mega loud washing-machine sound' as earthquake shakes Perthshire homes
Next is planning to move into The Stack Retail Park in Dundee. Image: Shutterstock
New Dundee Next store takes step forward as £2.2m plan approved
Aerial view of active travel pathway taking shape past Gayfield to the harbour. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
STEVE FINAN: £14m Arbroath Place for Everyone scheme is ridiculous misuse of money
Police are stopping traffic from entering East Dock Street via Dalgleish Road. Image: Andrew Robson/DC Thomson
Van crashes off Dundee road as police and paramedics called to scene
Home video showing Caroline Weir playing football in her garden in Real Madrid kit. Scotland National Team/YouTube
Caroline Weir's Dunfermline school janitor reveals he saw superstar potential in future Real Madrid…
Tom Johnston Road in Douglas were police carried out a cannabis raid.
3 men charged after £180k cannabis raids Dundee and Glasgow
Police at the scene of the crash on Albert Street. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson
Man, 80, charged over 'hit-and-run' crash in Dundee
Alyth pavilion after a fire in 2023.
Future of Alyth football club in doubt as pavilion remains a wreck 2 years…
Eljamel campaigner Pat Kelly.
EXCLUSIVE: Dundee DJ who fought for Eljamel justice boycotts public inquiry
Tasmin Glass has been returned to prison. Image: Supplied
Fresh parole bid for Tasmin Glass branded 'ludicrous' as Angus killer set to be…

Conversation