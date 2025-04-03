Angus Council finally admits to still owning The Gables in Forfar five years after transfer approved

Angus Council has admitted a deal agreed five years ago to unlock a new future for The Gables in Forfar was never signed.

Images from the aftermath of a recent fire there have revealed the shocking state inside the Arbroath Road centre, which closed in 2023.

But the blaze sparked confusion over who the site actually belongs to – before council chiefs confirmed they still own it.

Valuable Forfar asset for adult care

For nearly 40 years, generations of adults with learning disabilities called The Gables home.

Care Inspectors praised the centre, but said the premises were past their sell-by date.

This led to the council moving the service to the former Beech Hill residential home in Forfar.

And the empty Gables property has become a magnet for vandals and firebugs.

The latest deliberate blaze in the building – adjacent to Forfar fire station – caused significant damage at the end of February.

In 2018, plans were drawn up to transform the site of Forfar’s 19th-Century poorhouse into supported housing.

Two years later, Angus councillors approved the transfer of the land and title to Caledonia Housing Association.

The deal was agreed to help the Perth-based charity unlock vital funding for the £3.5 million development.

Spiralling costs sink The Gables redevelopment plan

However, in 2022 the project was scrapped after cost estimates soared to almost £6 million.

The Courier can reveal the transfer deal was never concluded.

Both CHA and the council said the other was the site owner when asked for comment on the latest fire.

Following further investigation, the local authority confirmed it still owns The Gables.

A spokesperson said: “The site and property features in our Strategic Housing Investment Plan (SHIP) 2025-26 to 2029-30, which was approved by our Communities Committee on November 26 last year.

“Our Policy and Resources Committee previously approved the transfer of land to Caledonia.”

The transfer was based on plans for a modern, purpose-built supported housing complex for adults with a learning disability at The Gables.

“This project was subsequently cancelled and residents housed elsewhere,” the council added.

“As such, the transfer of land did not complete and future land transfer as part of any new project would require committee approval.”

What now for The Gables?

The council said it is still in talks with the housing association over the future of the site.

“We are currently developing the options for the redevelopment of this site with Caledonia Housing Association in accordance with our SHIP,” the spokesperson added.

“When plans for the new project are available, they will be submitted to a meeting of housing committee for consideration.”

CHA added: “Caledonia Housing Association has been working with Angus Council and Angus Health and Social Care Partnership to deliver a viable plan for affordable homes on the site.

“Discussions on this are ongoing.”

The council has condemned what it described as “wanton” vandalism to The Gables.

Police Scotland say enquiries into the latest fire are continuing.