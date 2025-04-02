16 uninsured vehicles seized in Dundee and Arbroath crackdown

Sixteen uninsured vehicles have been seized by police during a crackdown in Dundee and Arbroath.

Police Scotland and the Motor Insurers’ Bureau (MIB) carried out vehicle stops in the area on Monday and Tuesday as part of Operation Scalis.

It came after data collected by MIB revealed the DD4 postcode – covering areas like Stobswell, Fintry, Whitfield and Douglas – has one of the highest rates of uninsured claims in Scotland.

Chief Superintendent Hilary Sloan of Police Scotland’s road policing unit said: “Working with MIB again on this targeted operation has allowed us to focus efforts across areas known for their high levels of uninsured driving.

“The operation saw officers proactively identify uninsured drivers, taking dangerous vehicles off the road before they cause harm to innocent road users.

“We will continue to work closely together to ensure that those choosing to drive uninsured have nowhere to hide.”

Following the 16 vehicle seizures, two drivers were allowed to rectify their insurance policies at the roadside, while four were prosecuted for additional offences.

The Courier revealed in December how thousands of vehicles across Tayside, Fife and Stirling had been clamped in 2024 over unpaid tax.