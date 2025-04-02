16 uninsured vehicles seized in Dundee and Arbroath crackdown

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
16 uninsured vehicles seized in Dundee and Arbroath crackdown

Four drivers were prosecuted for additional offences.

By Lucy Scarlett
Myrekirk Road.
Police joined the Motor Insurers' Bureau for the operation. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson

Sixteen uninsured vehicles have been seized by police during a crackdown in Dundee and Arbroath.

Police Scotland and the Motor Insurers’ Bureau (MIB) carried out vehicle stops in the area on Monday and Tuesday as part of Operation Scalis.

It came after data collected by MIB revealed the DD4 postcode – covering areas like Stobswell, Fintry, Whitfield and Douglas – has one of the highest rates of uninsured claims in Scotland.

Chief Superintendent Hilary Sloan of Police Scotland’s road policing unit said: “Working with MIB again on this targeted operation has allowed us to focus efforts across areas known for their high levels of uninsured driving.

Four drivers prosecuted for other offences after insurance crackdown

“The operation saw officers proactively identify uninsured drivers, taking dangerous vehicles off the road before they cause harm to innocent road users.

“We will continue to work closely together to ensure that those choosing to drive uninsured have nowhere to hide.”

A van was seized.
A van was seized. Image: MIB

Following the 16 vehicle seizures, two drivers were allowed to rectify their insurance policies at the roadside, while four were prosecuted for additional offences.

The Courier revealed in December how thousands of vehicles across Tayside, Fife and Stirling had been clamped in 2024 over unpaid tax.

