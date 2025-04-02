Bannockburn High head accused of vendetta against Stirling teacher at tribunal

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Bannockburn High head accused of vendetta against Stirling teacher at tribunal

Rong Rong MacLeod's employment tribunal against Stirling Council came to a close on Wednesday.

By Alex Watson
Rong Rong MacLeod attended the tribunal hearings in Dundee, accompanied by her husband. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Bannockburn High School’s head teacher has denied allegations she blocked a Stirling teacher from working at her school.

Karen Hook said it was “absolutely not the case” that she took action to stop Rong Rong MacLeod from getting work after Mrs MacLeod refused to teach Mandarin to pupils on a voluntary basis.

She was accused of holding a grudge against the Chinese teacher, who settled in Stirlingshire more than 20 years ago.

Mrs MacLeod took Stirling Council to an industrial tribunal this week, over claims she has been discriminated against on grounds of her political beliefs and ethnicity.

Mrs Hook gave evidence on Wednesday, day two of the tribunal, in Dundee.

Karen Hook, Bannockburn High School’s head teacher. Image: Bannockburn High School/Stirling Council

According to the head teacher, the two women first met when Mrs MacLeod was acting as a supply teacher at Bannockburn High in October 2020.

Mrs Hook claims she requested a meeting with her and visited her office.

The Bannockburn head says she then made it clear to Mrs MacLeod that she could not hire her as a Mandarin teacher in an official capacity, as there was no funding available.

Mrs Hook said: “Because she was so enthusiastic and I was so enthusiastic about how we could get Mandarin into Bannockburn High School, I suggested that she could run a club, if she was able to.”

But Mrs MacLeod rejects this version of events, saying an in-person meeting did not take place, and Mrs Hook contacted her by telephone to ask if she would teach the language to children at the school without pay.

Bluebell House job withdrawal not personal, says council

She claims the head teacher consequently held a grudge against her and blocked her from getting a full-time support for learning assistant (SLA) supply job at Bannockburn High’s Bluebell House in 2023.

Four full-time SLA supply vacancies were advertised to teachers within Stirling Council’s SLA supply recruitment pool, including Mrs MacLeod, on a first come, first served basis.

Karen Hook has been head teacher at Bannockburn High School since October 2017. Image: Google Street View

She applied and, according to Stirling Council, was the only applicant.

The council’s position is that the job vacancies were quickly withdrawn due to a staffing takeover by the local authority’s ASN outreach team at Bluebell House, which stayed in place until March 2024.

But Mrs MacLeod maintains she was discriminated against and stopped from gaining employment at Bannockburn High School due to her history with Mrs Hook.

Head teacher denies discrimination

Mrs Hook said she was “not involved” with the hiring process and “didn’t know the names” of the people put forward to be supply teachers.

She added that Mrs MacLeod wasn’t appointed to the SLA supply role because “she was no longer required”.

The Bannockburn High head denied any discrimination, saying she had no knowledge of the claimant’s political beliefs, and that it was “absolutely not the case” that race was factored into Mrs MacLeod not getting the Bluebell House job.

During the hearing, Mrs Hook said the need for supply teachers can change in schools “day to day, hour by hour”.

She acknowledged that there may have been past situations where Mrs MacLeod applied to fill supply posts at Bannockburn High School and then was told she wasn’t needed at short notice.

“But I don’t have the detail on that and I don’t have any knowledge of that,” she said.

Written decision to be issued

The first day of Mrs MacLeod’s tribunal hearings, on April 1, saw the claimant give evidence.

Her claims included being blacklisted from some teaching roles, being asked to act as “a spy” for the China on first coming to the UK, and consequently being “watched” by Chinese government officials due to openly renouncing the Chinese Communist Party.

The tribunal hearings came to an end on Wednesday afternoon, earlier than scheduled.

Summing up Mrs MacLeod’s position, her legal representative said the teacher “chose to break the conditioning that she had” in order to speak out against the Chinese state, and faced harassment as a result.

He added: “All she has ever wanted to do is be able to speak and teach Mandarin Chinese.

“She has not been able to do so.”

He argued that the Confucius Institute was behind “a campaign to block her, to deny her aspirations and to deny her employment”.

Rong Rong MacLeod has worked as a tutor, teacher and learning assistant in the Stirling Council area for the last 20 years. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

Stirling Council’s legal representative said Mrs MacLeod’s appointment to supply teaching roles in schools in the area as recently as last month was “direct evidence” that “discrimination has not taken place”.

He argued that claims of the Confucius Institute or other outside forces interfering with Stirling Council recruitment in schools was “for the birds” and “just nonsense”.

The evidence will now be considered by Judge Sandy Kemp, Anne Shanahan and Kevin Culloch, and a written decision issued.

For more Stirling news and features visit our page or join us on Facebook

