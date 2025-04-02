News Drivers delayed after crash on A92 near Kirkcaldy The incident happened at the Chapel Junction on Wednesday. By Andrew Robson April 2 2025, 1:50pm April 2 2025, 1:50pm Share Drivers delayed after crash on A92 near Kirkcaldy Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/5214583/a92-crash-chapel-junction-kirkcaldy/ Copy Link 1 comment Traffic on the A92 near Kirkcaldy after the crash. Image: Traffic Scotland Drivers faced delays on the A92 near Kirkcaldy after a crash closed the westbound carriageway on Wednesday. The road was shut just after the Chapel Junction following the collision just after 1pm. Emergency services, including two fire crews, were called to the scene. One lane was quickly reopened. It has not been confirmed if anyone was injured.
