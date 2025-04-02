Sonic boom from RAF Typhoon causes windows to ‘rattle’ in Angus

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Sonic boom from RAF Typhoon causes windows to ‘rattle’ in Angus

The fighter jet was scrambled by air traffic control.

By Finn Nixon
A Typhoon practices landing procedures above RAF Leuchars.
An RAF Typhoon practices landing procedures above RAF Leuchars. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

Angus residents have reported hearing a sonic boom after a fighter jet passed over the area.

The sound was reported in both Arbroath and Brechin on Wednesday afternoon.

A sonic boom is often compared to a loud crack of thunder and is produced when an aircraft goes supersonic.

At sea level, 761mph is the speed of sound.

RAF Lossiemouth later confirmed that two Typhoon jets were “scrambled” from the air base in Moray after a civilian aircraft failed to make contact with air traffic control.

In a statement, the RAF base added: “Communications between the aircraft and ATC were re-established and no further action was required.”

UK aviation law requires supersonic flights to take place over the sea, unless it is “operationally required”.

‘Rattled windows’ in Arbroath and Brechin

Residents in both Arbroath and Brechin reported rattling windows and feeling their houses shake at the time of the sonic boom.

Arbroath resident Richie Bell told The Courier the noise had woken his young grandson and that it had been “heard all over town”.

“It rattled my windows and a door blew in”, he added.

A flight-tracking website appeared to show the jet had originated near RAF Lossiemouth.

The RAF jet’s route on the Planefinder tracking website. Image: Richie Bell/Planefinder

It had travelled on a south-east trajectory towards the Angus coastline and then performed several loops above the North Sea.

An aircraft can produce a sonic boom when it flies at a speed faster than or equal to the speed of sound.

NASA estimates the speed of sound is around 761 mph when recorded in the atmosphere on a “standard day”.

The Ministry of Defence has been approached for comment.

