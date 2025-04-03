Montrose museum toasts gift of restored crest from town pub where Robert Burns drank 238 years ago

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Montrose museum toasts gift of restored crest from town pub where Robert Burns drank 238 years ago

The Bard dropped in to the long-gone Turks’ Head on a return to journey following a Highland tour in 1787.

By Graham Brown
Julia and Raymond Colla (seated) with Montrose Burns Club members and Angus Alive staff. Image: Ron Stephen
A centuries-old crest from the pub where the Bard wined and dined has become the latest significant addition to a collection celebrating Robert Burns’ links to Montrose.

In 1787, the Turk’s Head was a welcome stop for the poet on his return to Edinburgh from a Highland tour.

The tankard he drank from is already part of a Burns collection in the town museum.

Detective work by Montrose Burns Club has now led to the gift of the crest from the long-gone George Street hostelry.

Cutty Sark conservator restored Montrose plaque

Club archivist Graeme Newton traced the original Turk’s Head to the former home of a local antiquarian, James G Low.

When current owners Raymond and Julia Colla bought the property, artefacts which came with it included the ancient plaque.

The couple set about saving it, at significant cost to themselves.

They appointed a professional conservator whose previous work included the restoration of the famous Cutty Sark figureheads at the ship’s museum in Greenwich.

Mr Newton, a past president of MBC, said: “A member of the Montrose Society, Raymond Sutton, told me he had secured the plaque to a house in the town.

Montrose Burns Club
Montrose Burns Club unveiled a cairn commemorating the Bard in 2024. Image: Paul Reid

“I met the current owners, who, having had it restored, now had it in their dining room.”

An exact replica was funded and gifted to Raymond and Julia in return for their generous gesture to the club.

The couple said: “Being unaware of the full significance of the sign, we simply felt that if Mr Low had deemed it important enough to save and hang over the door of his own house, then we should act to preserve it.”

Turk’s Head sign above Montrose pub door

Emma Gilliland of Angus Alive said: “We are excited to display the Turk’s Head plaque for visitors.

“Not only is it a tangible local connection to Robert Burns and his wider family, but the inn was a prominent meeting place in 18th-Century Montrose and tells us much about society at the time.

“Like many businesses, the inn hung a pictorial sign above their door so they could be easily identified at a time when most people were illiterate.”

MBC secretary Dave Ramsay said, “Due to the generous donation of this unique piece of heritage from Raymond and Julia, the club is again at the forefront of bringing new knowledge to the connections between Montrose and Robert Burns.

Burns’ father, William Burnes, came from a farm on the Aberdeenshire coast north of Montrose.

The Burnes family was well known in Montrose and included lawyers, teachers and a provost.

 

