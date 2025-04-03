Coffee kiosk bid approved for St Andrews garden amid land ownership battle

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Coffee kiosk bid approved for St Andrews garden amid land ownership battle

A finance company has won its appeal for a converted horse box in Greyfriar's Garden before the outcome of a groundbreaking court case.

By Claire Warrender
Greyfriar's Garden in St Andrews is overgrown and unsightly. Image: Google
A bid to open a coffee kiosk in a St Andrews garden has been granted, despite an ongoing land ownership battle.

Optimus Trustee Limited is embroiled in a landmark court case after the Scottish Government ordered it to sell Greyfriar’s Garden to a community group.

It was the first successful application under a new section of the Land Reform (Scotland) Act, but has since been appealed and a ruling is pending.

In the meantime, a Holyrood reporter has now overturned Fife councillors’ refusal of planning permission to allow Optimus to serve snacks from a converted horse box.

David Middleton, from the rival Poet’s Neuk group, is “highly critical” of the decision, before the ownership issue is resolved.

He says it dismisses a high level of objections and could cause issues for neighbours.

However, he does not believe it will affect the outcome of the groundbreaking civil court case.

‘No overwhelming opposition’ to St Andrews coffee kiosk

Poet’s Neuk has long-standing planning permission to create a poetry garden in the “unsightly and overgrown” patch of ground, the site of a former monastery chapel.

It would be dedicated to poetry by, and about, Mary, Queen of Scots.

However, the group cannot proceed as it does not own the land.

How the poetry garden could look. Image: Poet’s Neuk

Meanwhile, Optimus’s coffee kiosk plan has twice been refused by councillors and a previous appeal was rejected.

But this time, reporter Stuart West said: “I do not consider the proposed development would undermine the significance of the former garden or its contribution to the character of the streetscape.”

And his ruling added: “I do not agree with concerns it would create a dangerous precedent for future changes of use of private gardens.

“Forty-one objections does not demonstrate overwhelming opposition locally.”

Will ‘significantly improve’ site

Greyfriar’s Garden is in St Andrews conservation area but has been neglected for many years.

Some locals claim it is regularly used as a toilet by both dogs and humans and there is evidence of drug use.

Mr West visited the site before ruling on the appeal.

Drawings submitted with the planning application show how the Greyfriar's Garden coffee kiosk will look in St Andrews.
He said: “The garden was unsightly and had become overgrown with litter and rubbish accumulating in various locations.

“I consider that the current condition of the appeal site is having a detrimental impact on the character and appearance of the conservation area.”

He added he is satisfied the coffee kiosk will “significantly improve” the site.

