10 masked bikers ‘threaten neighbours and vandalise vehicles’ near Dundee

Police were contacted after an incident at Silver Birch Drive.

By James Simpson & Robbie McAvenue
The playpark on Silver Birch Drive, Ballumbie Castle Estate.
Neighbours said the incident occurred near the playpark on Silver Birch Drive. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson

Masked bikers allegedly threatened neighbours and vandalised vehicles in a dispute near Dundee.

Police were contacted after an incident on Silver Birch Drive in the Ballumbie Castle Estate on Tuesday.

An argument began as 10 riders on scrambler-type bikes descended on the street at around 5pm.

Neighbours told The Courier the bikers were driving over a local green space near a playpark.

One woman, who did not wish to be named, said some of the riders threatened to damage a person’s home as items were reportedly thrown.

Dundee bikers make ‘threats about damaging a home’

She said: “It was concerning what happened here.

“There was an ice cream van in the area and kids were out.

“Some of the riders left after buying ice cream but a neighbour had asked others to calm down on the bikes.

“Someone else spoke with the group and the incident got more heated.

“The bikers began churning the ground up and throwing stuff.

“There were threats made about damaging a home.

“It’s our understanding that some of the riders involved were in their 20s.”

The grass was churned up by the bikes. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson

Another neighbour said video showing some of the riders appeared on a local community group chat.

It showed a group driving over the grassy area near the park.

She said: “We never witnessed the incident itself.

“It’s concerning to hear what has happened with vehicles being damaged and threats were made to damage homes.

“We’ve been reading about the incident via a community chat but the suggestion was the bike riders were older.”

Police say Ballumbie Castle riders not traced

Police Scotland said they searched the area but the riders of the bikes were not traced.

Sergeant Kirsty Clayton said: “This was a frightening situation for members of the community and we are appealing for anyone with information to come forward, especially local residents who may have video doorbell, CCTV or dash-cam footage around the time of the incident.

“We are committed to dealing with such antisocial and destructive behaviour and will thoroughly investigate any reports made to us.”

Anyone with any information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting incident 2764 of April 1, 2025

Conversation