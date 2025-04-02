News Car smashes into shop window in Bridge of Allan crash A Land Rover crashed into the front of The Flooring Studio shop. By Ellidh Aitken, Isla Glen & Robbie McAvenue April 2 2025, 3:55pm April 2 2025, 3:55pm Share Car smashes into shop window in Bridge of Allan crash Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/5214754/car-shop-window-bridge-of-allan-crash/ Copy Link 2 comment The car crashed into a shop on Henderson Street in Bridge of Allan. Image: Isla Glen/DC Thomson A car smashed into a shop window after a crash in Bridge of Allan. The Land Rover crashed into The Flooring Studio on Henderson Street, with two other cars also left damaged at the side of the road. Police were seen removing the vehicle from the shop. The windows at the front of the store have been left broken with debris strewn across the pavement. Shop window ‘smashed in’ after Bridge of Allan crash The Courier’s Stirling reporter Isla Glen was at the scene. She said: “There were two police officers taking statements when I arrived. “One officer was moving the large car from in front of the window. “There was also a red car with damage. “The window is completely smashed in. Police removed the car from the shop window. Image: Isla Glen/DC Thomson Another two cars were damaged. Image: Isla Glen/DC Thomson Damage to the shop window. Image: Isla Glen/DC Thomson “I have been told by witnesses that one of the drivers crashed into the Land Rover which pushed it into the shop window and another car parked on the street. “I hope everyone involved is OK.” One local told her: “I’m not sure what happened but everyone is talking about it. “The cars look pretty wrecked.” Police Scotland has been contacted for more information.
