Car smashes into shop window in Bridge of Allan crash

A car smashed into a shop window after a crash in Bridge of Allan.

The Land Rover crashed into The Flooring Studio on Henderson Street, with two other cars also left damaged at the side of the road.

Police were seen removing the vehicle from the shop.

The windows at the front of the store have been left broken with debris strewn across the pavement.

The Courier’s Stirling reporter Isla Glen was at the scene.

She said: “There were two police officers taking statements when I arrived.

“One officer was moving the large car from in front of the window.

“There was also a red car with damage.

“The window is completely smashed in.

“I have been told by witnesses that one of the drivers crashed into the Land Rover which pushed it into the shop window and another car parked on the street.

“I hope everyone involved is OK.”

One local told her: “I’m not sure what happened but everyone is talking about it.

“The cars look pretty wrecked.”

Police Scotland has been contacted for more information.