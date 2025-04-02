Car smashes into shop window in Bridge of Allan crash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Car smashes into shop window in Bridge of Allan crash

A Land Rover crashed into the front of The Flooring Studio shop.

By Ellidh Aitken, Isla Glen & Robbie McAvenue
A car crashed into a shop on Henderson Street in Bridge of Allan.
The car crashed into a shop on Henderson Street in Bridge of Allan. Image: Isla Glen/DC Thomson

A car smashed into a shop window after a crash in Bridge of Allan.

The Land Rover crashed into The Flooring Studio on Henderson Street, with two other cars also left damaged at the side of the road.

Police were seen removing the vehicle from the shop.

The windows at the front of the store have been left broken with debris strewn across the pavement.

Shop window ‘smashed in’ after Bridge of Allan crash

The Courier’s Stirling reporter Isla Glen was at the scene.

She said: “There were two police officers taking statements when I arrived.

“One officer was moving the large car from in front of the window.

“There was also a red car with damage.

“The window is completely smashed in.

Police removed the car from the shop window. Image: Isla Glen/DC Thomson
Another two cars were damaged. Image: Isla Glen/DC Thomson
Damage to the shop window. Image: Isla Glen/DC Thomson

“I have been told by witnesses that one of the drivers crashed into the Land Rover which pushed it into the shop window and another car parked on the street.

“I hope everyone involved is OK.”

One local told her: “I’m not sure what happened but everyone is talking about it.

“The cars look pretty wrecked.”

Police Scotland has been contacted for more information.

Conversation