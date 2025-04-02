Arbroath charity garden project hit by thieves for second time in 2 weeks

Thieves have struck an Angus organic garden charity for the second time in a fortnight.

On Wednesday, devastated staff found the tea shed at HOPE organic garden in Arbroath had been smashed open and items stolen.

It comes just two weeks after their office/shop was trashed by vandals.

Project manager Caroline Gray said it was incredibly frustrating to have been targeted twice in such quick succession.

HOPE was established more than 30 years ago.

It supports around 20 adults with learning disabilities through horticulture.

The organic garden in the grounds of Hospitalfield House has a number of volunteers and is popular with the public.

Youngsters may have been behind HOPE break-ins

Caroline said: “We were targeted overnight on March 20, when the shop was broken into.

“They took the phone and other items they thought might be of value but didn’t get any money.

“Whether they came back again to look for money, I don’t know.

“We think it might be kids because they also took the fire extinguisher and set it off in the woods.”

She added: “The tea shed is quite a central place to the garden and very personal to our trainees.”

The incidents have left HOPE facing a sizeable bill to repair broken windows and replace stolen items, such as their phone and card machine.

“As a charity we are always operating on a tight budget,” added Caroline.

“So this is an unwelcome expense taking funds and energy away from other projects onsite.”

The charity has launched an online fundraiser following the incidents.

You can donate at www.justgiving.com/campaign/hope-organic-garden-2025-funding-appeal

Caroline said: “We’re hoping to raise £1,000 to cover damage and losses and invest in some extra security measures around the site.

“As they were two separate break-ins our insurance excess would wipe out most of any claims we made, so any donation will be greatly appreciated.

“It will allow us to get back to what we do best – supporting trainees with horticultural and social opportunities and growing some delicious organic produce.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Enquiries are ongoing into these two reports made on Friday March 21 and Wednesday April 2.

“Anyone with information should contact 101 quoting incident number 0877 of April 2.”