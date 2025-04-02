Arbroath charity garden project hit by thieves for second time in 2 weeks

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News

Arbroath charity garden project hit by thieves for second time in 2 weeks

HOPE Organic Garden has turned to the public to help raise the £1,000 to repair damage caused in the latest incident.

By Graham Brown
Project Manager Caroline Gray safely clears the broken window at the HOPE tea shed. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Project Manager Caroline Gray safely clears the broken window at the HOPE tea shed. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

Thieves have struck an Angus organic garden charity for the second time in a fortnight.

On Wednesday, devastated staff found the tea shed at HOPE organic garden in Arbroath had been smashed open and items stolen.

It comes just two weeks after their office/shop was trashed by vandals.

Project manager Caroline Gray said it was incredibly frustrating to have been targeted twice in such quick succession.

Break in to HOPE charity garden in Arbroath.
Broken glass littered the HOPE hut following the break-in. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

HOPE was established more than 30 years ago.

It supports around 20 adults with learning disabilities through horticulture.

The organic garden in the grounds of Hospitalfield House has a number of volunteers and is popular with the public.

Youngsters may have been behind HOPE break-ins

Caroline said: “We were targeted overnight on March 20, when the shop was broken into.

“They took the phone and other items they thought might be of value but didn’t get any money.

“Whether they came back again to look for money, I don’t know.

“We think it might be kids because they also took the fire extinguisher and set it off in the woods.”

Break-in to HOPE charity in Arbroath.
Caroline Gray and support worker Daniel Fairweather safely clear the broken window. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

She added: “The tea shed is quite a central place to the garden and very personal to our trainees.”

The incidents have left HOPE facing a sizeable bill to repair broken windows and replace stolen items, such as their phone and card machine.

“As a charity we are always operating on a tight budget,” added Caroline.

“So this is an unwelcome expense taking funds and energy away from other projects onsite.”

The charity has launched an online fundraiser following the incidents.

You can donate at www.justgiving.com/campaign/hope-organic-garden-2025-funding-appeal

Caroline said: “We’re hoping to raise £1,000 to cover damage and losses and invest in some extra security measures around the site.

“As they were two separate break-ins our insurance excess would wipe out most of any claims we made, so any donation will be greatly appreciated.

“It will allow us to get back to what we do best – supporting trainees with horticultural and social opportunities and growing some delicious organic produce.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Enquiries are ongoing into these two reports made on Friday March 21 and Wednesday April 2.

“Anyone with information should contact 101 quoting incident number 0877 of April 2.”

More from News

Balintyre.
Locals hear 'mega loud washing-machine sound' as earthquake shakes Perthshire homes
Next is planning to move into The Stack Retail Park in Dundee. Image: Shutterstock
New Dundee Next store takes step forward as £2.2m plan approved
Aerial view of active travel pathway taking shape past Gayfield to the harbour. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
STEVE FINAN: £14m Arbroath Place for Everyone scheme is ridiculous misuse of money
Police are stopping traffic from entering East Dock Street via Dalgleish Road. Image: Andrew Robson/DC Thomson
Van crashes off Dundee road as police and paramedics called to scene
Home video showing Caroline Weir playing football in her garden in Real Madrid kit. Scotland National Team/YouTube
Caroline Weir's Dunfermline school janitor reveals he saw superstar potential in future Real Madrid…
Tom Johnston Road in Douglas were police carried out a cannabis raid.
3 men charged after £180k cannabis raids Dundee and Glasgow
Police at the scene of the crash on Albert Street. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson
Man, 80, charged over 'hit-and-run' crash in Dundee
Alyth pavilion after a fire in 2023.
Future of Alyth football club in doubt as pavilion remains a wreck 2 years…
Eljamel campaigner Pat Kelly.
EXCLUSIVE: Dundee DJ who fought for Eljamel justice boycotts public inquiry
Tasmin Glass has been returned to prison. Image: Supplied
Fresh parole bid for Tasmin Glass branded 'ludicrous' as Angus killer set to be…

Conversation