Why two Stirlingshire areas are ranked ‘best places to live in Scotland’ by property firm

Two areas in Stirlingshire have been ranked as the top two Scottish communities to live in a new list.

Bridge of Allan and Dunblane topped Garrington Property Finders’ Best Places to Live in Scotland index for 2025.

The property agents ranked 160 Scottish cities, towns and villages based on 12 categories.

These included “natural beauty, wellbeing, employment and connectivity”.

The value for money of the properties available in communities was also considered.

Why is Bridge of Allan the best place to live in Scotland?

Bridge of Allan, between Stirling and Dunblane, topped the list after scoring highly across Garrington’s categories.

It was also judged to have good value for money, with house prices rising by 4.8% over last year.

House prices in Scotland increased by an average of 6.9% in 2024.

However, an average home in the area cost £245,544 compared to a Scottish average of £189,000.

Garrington said the historic spa town is “dotted with handsome Victorian villas” and noted its proximity to Stirling University.

The agent also ranked Bridge of Allan 11th in its wellbeing category due to its golf course and other sports facilities.

Stirlingshire town Dunblane named best for ‘natural beauty’

Garrington judged Dunblane to be the second-best place in Scotland to live.

The town is just three miles north of Bridge of Allan and topped the agents’ natural beauty category.

It put this down to Dunblane’s “stunning countryside and riverside walks”.

Andy Murray’s hometown also ranked fifth for value for money, with house prices in Dunblane also increasing by 4.8%.

Meanwhile, Perth (7th) and Cupar (13th) also ranked in the top 20 overall list.