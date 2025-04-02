Colleagues pay tribute to murdered Dunfermline businessman at memorial service

A Dunfermline businessman has been remembered for his kindness by colleagues after he was murdered in Kenya.

Tributes were paid to the Fife native at a Remembering Campbell Scott service in Nashville on March 28.

These were led by two of his colleagues at Fico, a financial credit scoring company which he had worked at since 2014.

Pipes were played at the start of the service, which saw colleagues describing Mr Scott, 58, as “kind” and “considerate”.

Sir Paul Bissett, a Scottish whisky ambassador based in the United States, also concluded the service with a poem.

Mr Scott was found dead near the Kenyan capital Nairobi on February 22 after being reported missing by colleagues six days earlier.

Emotional tribute paid to Fife businessman

Colleagues of Mr Scott reminisced about stories he would tell.

They also described his strong Scottish accent, which he “knew how to turn on and off”, and his inclination towards British pubs when travelling.

Mike Manaton, the vice-president of Fico’s Bureau Alliance Team, paid tribute to his colleague who he said had become a friend.

“In time I got to know Campbell as not only a colleague, but also as a friend”, he said.

“Campbell never missed the opportunity to have a little fun with someone.

“He was also great for giving out a proper slating and he enjoyed receiving a good one just as much in return.

“He was also a kind man who usually seemed far more concerned for the welfare of others than ever for himself.

“He was a genuinely considerate person.”

Mr Manaton also told attendees how it had been a “privilege” to know him and to “call him a friend”.

He added: “Campbell was a proud Scotsman.

“Certain of his heritage and his conviction that anything of good in the world had been invented by the Scots.

“Campbell is a man who is celebrated by people around the world.”

Campbell Scott – ‘A generous man with a heart of gold’

Andrea Golden, Fico’s vice president of international analytics, also paid tribute to Mr Scott.

She said: “Campbell could give a first impression of being abrasive with an accent difficult to understand.

“He would lay it on thick in first introductions.

“But that hard exterior was very much like the character Gru from the movie Despicable Me.

“He would regularly tell a story that he had been part of the inspiration for the character.

“Gru was a grouchy super villain who transforms into a sentimental, caring guy.

“I see the similarities.

“Not so much the villain part, but I definitely see the inspiration because he was a generous man with a heart of gold.

“Campbell would go out of his way to recognise team members.

“He was excellent at supporting and lifting others up to showcase their strengths.

“Campbell worked hard and was authentically himself.

“He also knew how to inject humour into the daily grind.”

Mr Scott was raised in Dunfermline, attending Woodmill High School and Kirkcaldy Technical – now Fife College.

The businessman started his career at the Bank of Scotland in 1984.

He then went on to work for several other business and financial data companies.

A murder investigation was launched in Kenya after his body was found.

