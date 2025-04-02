Man, 92, dies on Montrose street amid big emergency response

The death of a man in Montrose is not being treated as suspicious.

Police have confirmed the 92-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene.

Emergency services were seen on the town’s Queen Street on Wednesday afternoon.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 2.20pm on Wednesday we received a report of concern for a 92-year-old man.

“Emergency services attended and he was pronounced dead.

“His next of kin have been informed.

“There are not believed to be any suspicious circumstances.”