Man, 92, dies on Montrose street amid big emergency response

Police and paramedics were called to Queen Street.

April 2 2025, 7:03pm

Emergency services were seen in the Queen Street area of Montrose. Image: Google Maps

The death of a man in Montrose is not being treated as suspicious.

Police have confirmed the 92-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene.

Emergency services were seen on the town's Queen Street on Wednesday afternoon.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: "Around 2.20pm on Wednesday we received a report of concern for a 92-year-old man.

"Emergency services attended and he was pronounced dead.

"His next of kin have been informed.

"There are not believed to be any suspicious circumstances."
