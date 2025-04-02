Firefighters battle wildfire near Aberfoyle

Firefighters are battling a large wildfire near Aberfoyle.

Three appliances were called to the blaze at around 12.30pm on Wednesday afternoon and have been in attendance since.

The grass fire in the Port of Menteith area spans approximately one square mile.

One appliance monitored the blaze overnight, with three more appliances returning to the scene on Thursday morning.

Local residents reported seeing the fire on Wednesday afternoon, with the blaze visible from miles around.

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “We received a call at around 12.27pm to a wildfire near Cardross Home Farm.

“We are still in attendance and four appliances are at the scene.”

The fire comes after the service issued an “extreme wildfire risk”, which is in place until next Monday and is in force across large parts of Scotland.