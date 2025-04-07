Care round-up: Low staffing at Fife care home and infection fears at Stirling housing service

Staffing levels were found to be insufficient at a Fife care home and a Stirling housing support service has been told to improve its infection prevention and control measures.

The Courier has taken a closer look at the most recent Care Inspectorate reports and stories for Tayside, Fife and Stirling.

The organisation is the watchdog for the care industry and inspects providers such as care homes and childcare services to ensure they meet required standards.

The watchdog grades services on key areas including wellbeing, leadership and staffing on a six-point scale where 1 is unsatisfactory and 6 is excellent.

Some reports were only published weeks after the inspections took place.

Camilla Care Home, Auchtertool

Previous ratings

Wellbeing – 4

Leadership – 4

Staff – 4

Setting – 5

Planning – 4

New ratings

Wellbeing – 3

Leadership – 3

Staff – 3

Inspection date

March 18 and 19

Inspectors found an insufficient number of staff at the Camilla Care Home, which caused “inadequate standards of infection prevention control”.

An improvement in the home’s environment was also recommended.

However, the inspection found strengths in the planning and facilitation.

Inspectors also praised the care home for having a “good oversight of people’s clinical care needs”.

The Richmond Fellowship Scotland – Stirling, Clackmannanshire and Falkirk

Previous ratings

Wellbeing – 5

Leadership – 5

Staff – 4

New ratings

Wellbeing – 3

Leadership – 3

Staff – 3

Inspection date

March 10, 11, 12 and 14

An inspection of The Richmond Fellowship Scotland‘s base in Stirling raised several concerns relating to its practices and measures in place.

Inspectors found infection prevention control measures needed to be improved in one area of the housing support and care at home service.

Their report also recommended an improvement in “restrictive practices” guidance.

Leadership and staff training were also viewed as areas that should be improved.

Kincairn Residential Childcare, Cupar

Inspection date

January 28

It was found that no young people were using the services provided by Kincairn Residential Childcare when it was inspected earlier this year.

Inspectors said this “complicated” efforts at Kincairn to develop certain areas of its care home service.

Despite this, its managers were praised for their commitment to making progress and improvements that had been recommended in the previous inspection.

Dundee City Council – Dundee Community Living

Previous ratings

Care and support – 6

Staff – 6

New ratings

Wellbeing – 4

Leadership – 3

Staff – 5

Inspection date

Between October 15 and December 3, 2024

Improvements to “quality assurance systems and processes” were recommended after inspectors visited Dundee Community Living housing support service.

However, inspectors praised the service’s staff and how it valued people.

Inspectors also gelt it was “spoken highly” of by people, visiting specialists and relatives of those it cares for.

Effective teamwork was also identified as a strength.

Other recent reports published by the Care Inspectorate are listed below (clicking will download a PDF):

You can find the full inspection reports on the Care Inspectorate website.

You can compare and monitor care home performance using The Courier’s care home tracker.