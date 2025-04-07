Care round-up: Low staffing at Fife care home and infection fears at Stirling housing service

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News

Care round-up: Low staffing at Fife care home and infection fears at Stirling housing service

We take a look at the latest reports for care homes, nurseries and after-school clubs across Tayside, Fife and Stirling.

By Finn Nixon
Camilla Care Home in Auchtertool
Camilla Care Home in Auchtertool features in this week's care round-up. Image: Google Maps/Roddie Reid/DC Thomson

Staffing levels were found to be insufficient at a Fife care home and a Stirling housing support service has been told to improve its infection prevention and control measures.

The Courier has taken a closer look at the most recent Care Inspectorate reports and stories for Tayside, Fife and Stirling.

The organisation is the watchdog for the care industry and inspects providers such as care homes and childcare services to ensure they meet required standards.

The watchdog grades services on key areas including wellbeing, leadership and staffing on a six-point scale where 1 is unsatisfactory and 6 is excellent.

Some reports were only published weeks after the inspections took place.

Camilla Care Home, Auchtertool

Previous ratings 

  • Wellbeing – 4
  • Leadership – 4
  • Staff – 4
  • Setting – 5
  • Planning – 4

New ratings 

  • Wellbeing – 3
  • Leadership – 3
  • Staff – 3

Inspection date

  • March 18 and 19

Inspectors found an insufficient number of staff at the Camilla Care Home, which caused “inadequate standards of infection prevention control”.

An improvement in the home’s environment was also recommended.

However, the inspection found strengths in the planning and facilitation.

Inspectors also praised the care home for having a “good oversight of people’s clinical care needs”.

The Richmond Fellowship Scotland – Stirling, Clackmannanshire and Falkirk

The Richmond Fellowship Scotland housing support service’s base in Stirling. Image: Google Maps

Previous ratings 

  • Wellbeing – 5
  • Leadership – 5
  • Staff – 4

New ratings

  • Wellbeing – 3
  • Leadership – 3
  • Staff – 3

Inspection date 

  • March 10, 11, 12 and 14

An inspection of The Richmond Fellowship Scotland‘s base in Stirling raised several concerns relating to its practices and measures in place.

Inspectors found infection prevention control measures needed to be improved in one area of the housing support and care at home service.

Their report also recommended an improvement in “restrictive practices” guidance.

Leadership and staff training were also viewed as areas that should be improved.

Kincairn Residential Childcare, Cupar

Inspection date 

  • January 28

It was found that no young people were using the services provided by Kincairn Residential Childcare when it was inspected earlier this year.

Inspectors said this “complicated” efforts at Kincairn to develop certain areas of its care home service.

Despite this, its managers were praised for their commitment to making progress and improvements that had been recommended in the previous inspection.

Dundee City Council – Dundee Community Living

Dundee Community Living is operated from the Claverhouse Social Work Offices in Dundee. Image: Google Maps

Previous ratings 

  • Care and support – 6
  • Staff – 6

New ratings

  • Wellbeing – 4
  • Leadership – 3
  • Staff – 5

Inspection date 

  • Between October 15 and December 3, 2024

Improvements to “quality assurance systems and processes” were recommended after inspectors visited Dundee Community Living housing support service.

However, inspectors praised the service’s staff and how it valued people.

Inspectors also gelt it was “spoken highly” of by people, visiting specialists and relatives of those it cares for.

Effective teamwork was also identified as a strength.

Other recent reports published by the Care Inspectorate are listed below (clicking will download a PDF):

You can find the full inspection reports on the Care Inspectorate website.

You can compare and monitor care home performance using The Courier’s care home tracker.

Conversation