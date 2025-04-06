10 images of how Dunfermline city centre could look under bold new vision

New images have revealed a bold vision of how Dunfermline city centre could look.

A tree-lined High Street, leisure areas, public art trails and even a petting zoo are among the ideas for enhancing the area.

The proposals form part of a new Dunfermline city centre blueprint from Fife Council.

It includes the creation of four themed city centre quarters – heritage and culture, linen industrial, social and city centre green spaces – taking their inspiration from the city’s history and culture.

The ideas incorporate everything from new street furniture to different pavement and road layouts, signs and place markings – and aim to make Dunfermline a ‘walking city’.

There are no firm plans to push any of the proposals forward at this stage, but they will help inform future planning and investment decisions in Dunfermline city centre.

Councillor James Calder, Dunfermline Area Committee convener, said: “Adopting this framework clarifies to stakeholders and potential developers the opportunities available to create a thriving and vibrant city.”

The Courier looks at 10 of the most interesting designs from the new blueprint and how they could shape Dunfermline’s future.

High Street

A major redesign of the way people access and use Dunfermline High Street would include the installation of new street furniture, active travel and cycle routes and tree planting.

Direction ‘nodes’ would signpost visitors to various attractions across the city centre.

Carnegie Drive

Improvements for Carnegie Drive could help reduce so-called “car domination” on the street and offer pedestrians easier access to the city centre.

This would include enhanced pedestrian crossings, improved signage and road markings, an active travel lane, improved pavements and new street furniture.

Bruce Street

A major redevelopment of the vacant space at the junction of Bruce Street with Carnegie Drive would create a “welcoming” focal point for those entering the city centre.

Public art, recreational space, garden landscaping, improved signage and pedestrian walkways as well as the opportunity to create a striking art mural on the side of nearby buildings are among the ideas.

High Street entrance to Pittencrief Park

This would see the large space at the entrance to Pittencrieff Park brought to life with a children’s water play area, band/performance area, and new pedestrian walkways.

A pop-up cafe and retail space, as well as improved seating and street furniture, would also create this new social space.

Glen Bridge car park

The repurposing of the current Glen Bridge car park would create a large-scale social and recreation area.

Ideas include the creation of a garden, community growing space, children’s play area, pet park and even a petting zoo.

A designated trading area for flea and farmers’ markets, as well as cafe and retail opportunities, are included in the design.

Maygate/Kirkgate Heritage Quarter

These proposals involve a heritage trail, including major historical attractions in the city, such as the Abbey and palace.

That could see public artwork, sculptures and recreational greenspace created at the junction of Maygate and Kirkgate.

Green access route/Tower Burn Trail

The creation of a green access route, connecting residential areas with the city centre by way of a Tower Burn Trail, is another idea.

Included in the plan would be the reimagining of the vacant space under Glen Bridge to create a new themed recreational area.

Enhanced cycle and pedestrian walkways as well as disability access to a garden area with seating and play facilities for children, new lighting and public art would also feature.

Carnegie Drive/Sinclair Gardens Roundabout

This would involve a radical reshaping of traffic flow along Carnie Drive, close to Sinclair Gardens Roundabout, with the creation of pedestrian areas along the side of the former Debenhams department store building.

Direction markers, seating areas, active travel lanes and the redesign of Carnegie Drive from four lanes down to two are just some of the proposed changes.

St Margaret’s Drive footbridge

A new tree-lined footbridge over St Margaret’s Drive, complete with landscaping and decorative features, could be built as part of an effort to improve the connection with Dunfermline railway station and the city centre.

Sinclair Gardens Roundabout

The relocation of the ageing Dunfermline police station could allow for the creation of an additional retail park on the site.

It is claimed further landscaping and tree planting on the roundabout and existing adjacent greenspaces would further enhance the visual aspect for visitors arriving in the city.