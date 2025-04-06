10 images of how Dunfermline city centre could look under bold new vision

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
10 images of how Dunfermline city centre could look under bold new vision

A tree-lined High Street, leisure areas, public art trails and even a petting zoo are among the ideas for enhancing the city.

CGI image of a redesigned Dunfermline High Street.
An artist's image of a redesigned Dunfermline High Street. Image: Fife Council
By Neil Henderson

New images have revealed a bold vision of how Dunfermline city centre could look.

A tree-lined High Street, leisure areas, public art trails and even a petting zoo are among the ideas for enhancing the area.

The proposals form part of a new Dunfermline city centre blueprint from Fife Council.

It includes the creation of four themed city centre quarters – heritage and culture, linen industrial, social and city centre green spaces – taking their inspiration from the city’s history and culture.

Ideas for the redevelopment of Dunfermline city centre have been unveiled. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

The ideas incorporate everything from new street furniture to different pavement and road layouts, signs and place markings – and aim to make Dunfermline a ‘walking city’.

There are no firm plans to push any of the proposals forward at this stage, but they will help inform future planning and investment decisions in Dunfermline city centre.

Councillor James Calder, Dunfermline Area Committee convener, said: “Adopting this framework clarifies to stakeholders and potential developers the opportunities available to create a thriving and vibrant city.”

The Courier looks at 10 of the most interesting designs from the new blueprint and how they could shape Dunfermline’s future.

High Street

High Street Dunfermline before and after images.
High Street before and after images. Image: Fife Council

A major redesign of the way people access and use Dunfermline High Street would include the installation of new street furniture, active travel and cycle routes and tree planting.

Direction ‘nodes’ would signpost visitors to various attractions across the city centre.

Carnegie Drive

Improvement proposals for Carnegie Drive, Dunfermline.
Improvement proposals for Carnegie Drive. Image: Fife Council

Improvements for Carnegie Drive could help reduce so-called “car domination” on the street and offer pedestrians easier access to the city centre.

This would include enhanced pedestrian crossings, improved signage and road markings, an active travel lane, improved pavements and new street furniture.

Bruce Street

Bruce Street improvement proposal.
The Bruce Street improvement proposals. Image: Fife Council

A major redevelopment of the vacant space at the junction of Bruce Street with Carnegie Drive would create a “welcoming” focal point for those entering the city centre.

Public art, recreational space, garden landscaping, improved signage and pedestrian walkways as well as the opportunity to create a striking art mural on the side of nearby buildings are among the ideas.

High Street entrance to Pittencrief Park

Bridge Street entrance to Pittencrief Park.
Bridge Street entrance to Pittencrieff Park. Image: Fife Council

This would see the large space at the entrance to Pittencrieff Park brought to life with a children’s water play area, band/performance area, and new pedestrian walkways.

A pop-up cafe and retail space, as well as improved seating and street furniture, would also create this new social space.

Glen Bridge car park

Glen Bridge Car Park redevelopment proposals.
Glen Bridge Car Park redevelopment proposals. Image: Fife Council

The repurposing of the current Glen Bridge car park would create a large-scale social and recreation area.

Ideas include the creation of a garden, community growing space, children’s play area, pet park and even a petting zoo.

A designated trading area for flea and farmers’ markets, as well as cafe and retail opportunities, are included in the design.

Maygate/Kirkgate Heritage Quarter

Maygate / Kirkgate junction.
Maygate / Kirkgate junction. Image: Fife Council

These proposals involve a heritage trail, including major historical attractions in the city, such as the Abbey and palace.

That could see public artwork, sculptures and recreational greenspace created at the junction of Maygate and Kirkgate.

Green access route/Tower Burn Trail

Green access route - Tower Burn Trial.
The Tower Burn Trial. Image: Fife Council

The creation of a green access route, connecting residential areas with the city centre by way of a Tower Burn Trail, is another idea.

Included in the plan would be the reimagining of the vacant space under Glen Bridge to create a new themed recreational area.

Enhanced cycle and pedestrian walkways as well as disability access to a garden area with seating and play facilities for children, new lighting and public art would also feature.

Carnegie Drive/Sinclair Gardens Roundabout

Carnegie Drive at Sinclair Gardens Roundabout.
Carnegie Drive at Sinclair Gardens Roundabout. Image: Fife Council

This would involve a radical reshaping of traffic flow along Carnie Drive, close to Sinclair Gardens Roundabout, with the creation of pedestrian areas along the side of the former Debenhams department store building.

Direction markers, seating areas, active travel lanes and the redesign of Carnegie Drive from four lanes down to two are just some of the proposed changes.

St Margaret’s Drive footbridge

St Margaret's Drive footbridge.
St Margaret’s Drive footbridge. Image: Fife Council

A new tree-lined footbridge over St Margaret’s Drive, complete with landscaping and decorative features, could be built as part of an effort to improve the connection with Dunfermline railway station and the city centre.

Sinclair Gardens Roundabout

Sinclair Gardens Roundabout.
Sinclair Gardens Roundabout proposals. Image: Fife Council

The relocation of the ageing Dunfermline police station could allow for the creation of an additional retail park on the site.

It is claimed further landscaping and tree planting on the roundabout and existing adjacent greenspaces would further enhance the visual aspect for visitors arriving in the city.

Conversation