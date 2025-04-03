Boy, 15, winched to safety by helicopter in Blairgowrie river rescue

A 15-year-old boy has been winched to safety after a helicopter was called to a river rescue in Blairgowrie.

Police, firefighters, paramedics, the coastguard and a mountain rescue team were called to the River Ericht on Wednesday night.

The teenager was pulled to safety before being taken to Ninewells Hospital in Dundee by ambulance.

His condition has not been confirmed.

‘Loud noise’ as helicopter flew above Blairgowrie

One woman who lives in Blairgowrie told The Courier: “I stay close to Hill Street and heard the helicopter flying over the town at around 1am.

“At first I thought it was a plane but the noise continues to grow louder.

“It must have been flying very low along the river.

“My husband and I heard it a few more times as it was coming back and forth.

“I don’t know where the incident was but I’m glad to hear the casualty was rescued from the water.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 9.10pm on Wednesday, we received a report that a 15-year-old boy was missing in Blairgowrie.

“A search was carried out and he was traced at the River Ericht.

“He was taken to Ninewells Hospital in Dundee for treatment.”

A coastguard spokesperson said: “Shortly after midnight this morning, HM Coastguard received reports of a casualty with injuries sustained in a fall at Blairgowrie.

Winch paramedic deployed at scene of River Ericht rescue

“Assisting the fire service, the HM Coastguard rescue helicopter was sent to the scene and deployed a winch paramedic to the casualty.

“The casualty was safely recovered by rope rescue, assessed by an on-scene doctor, and taken to hospital by the Scottish Ambulance Service.”

The fire service said it sent two appliances and two water rescue teams just before 10pm.

The crews were at the scene for about four hours.

The Scottish Ambulance Service confirmed an ambulance, paramedic response unit, trauma team, and three special operations response teams attended.

Tayside Mountain Rescue Team was also involved.