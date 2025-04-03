Boy, 15, winched to safety by helicopter in Blairgowrie river rescue

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Boy, 15, winched to safety by helicopter in Blairgowrie river rescue

Police, firefighters, paramedics and a mountain rescue team were involved in the operation.

By Lucy Scarlett & Andrew Robson
River Ericht in Blairgowrie.
A helicopter was seen circling the River Ericht in Blairgowrie. Andrew Robson/DC Thomson

A 15-year-old boy has been winched to safety after a helicopter was called to a river rescue in Blairgowrie.

Police, firefighters, paramedics, the coastguard and a mountain rescue team were called to the River Ericht on Wednesday night.

The teenager was pulled to safety before being taken to Ninewells Hospital in Dundee by ambulance.

His condition has not been confirmed.

‘Loud noise’ as helicopter flew above Blairgowrie

One woman who lives in Blairgowrie told The Courier: “I stay close to Hill Street and heard the helicopter flying over the town at around 1am.

“At first I thought it was a plane but the noise continues to grow louder.

“It must have been flying very low along the river.

“My husband and I heard it a few more times as it was coming back and forth.

“I don’t know where the incident was but I’m glad to hear the casualty was rescued from the water.”

Flight Radar.
The route taken by the coastguard helicopter during the Blairgowrie rescue. Image: Flightradar24

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 9.10pm on Wednesday, we received a report that a 15-year-old boy was missing in Blairgowrie.

“A search was carried out and he was traced at the River Ericht.

“He was taken to Ninewells Hospital in Dundee for treatment.”

A coastguard spokesperson said: “Shortly after midnight this morning, HM Coastguard received reports of a casualty with injuries sustained in a fall at Blairgowrie.

Winch paramedic deployed at scene of River Ericht rescue

“Assisting the fire service, the HM Coastguard rescue helicopter was sent to the scene and deployed a winch paramedic to the casualty.

“The casualty was safely recovered by rope rescue, assessed by an on-scene doctor, and taken to hospital by the Scottish Ambulance Service.”

The fire service said it sent two appliances and two water rescue teams just before 10pm.

The crews were at the scene for about four hours.

The Scottish Ambulance Service confirmed an ambulance, paramedic response unit, trauma team, and three special operations response teams attended.

Tayside Mountain Rescue Team was also involved.

