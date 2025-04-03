Fife road closed for 5 hours after motorcyclist hurt in crash

A motorcyclist has been taken to hospital after a crash that closed a Fife road for more than five hours.

Emergency services, including police and paramedics, were called to Simon Crescent in Methilhill shortly before 1am on Thursday.

The man was treated at the scene before being taken by ambulance to Ninewells Hospital.

His condition has not been confirmed.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “At around 12.50am on Thursday, we received a report of a crash involving a motorbike on Simon Crescent, Methilhill.

“A man was taken to Ninewells Hospital in Dundee for treatment.

“The road reopened around 6.10am.”