News Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus tackle blaze at Perth flat Three fire appliances were dispatched to a flat on Princes Street. By Lucy Scarlett April 3 2025, 4:47pm April 3 2025, 4:47pm Share Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus tackle blaze at Perth flat Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/5215092/perth-flat-fire-princes-street/ Copy Link 0 comment Emergency services were called to Princes Street on Wednesday night. Image: Stuart Cowper Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus were called to a blaze at a flat in Perth. Three fire appliances were dispatched to Princes Street in the city centre at around 10:30pm on Wednesday night. Firefighters were seen entering the building wearing self-contained breathing apparatus. One casualty was rescued from the property and treated at the scene before being released. Firefighters entered the building wearing breathing apparatus. Image: Stuart Cowper A spokesperson for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “We were called to a fire on Princes Street at 10:33pm on Wednesday night. “Three appliances were dispatched, and firefighters used two self-contained breathing apparatus and one hose reel jet. “The call to stop came at 11:20pm.” A spokesperson for the Scottish Ambulance Service added: “We received a call on Wednesday, April 2, to attend an incident on Princes Street, Perth. “We dispatched one ambulance and a special operations response team (SORT) to the scene. “One patient was treated and released.” Police Scotland has been contacted for further comment.
Conversation