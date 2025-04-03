Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus tackle blaze at Perth flat

Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus were called to a blaze at a flat in Perth.

Three fire appliances were dispatched to Princes Street in the city centre at around 10:30pm on Wednesday night.

Firefighters were seen entering the building wearing self-contained breathing apparatus.

One casualty was rescued from the property and treated at the scene before being released.

A spokesperson for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “We were called to a fire on Princes Street at 10:33pm on Wednesday night.

“Three appliances were dispatched, and firefighters used two self-contained breathing apparatus and one hose reel jet.

“The call to stop came at 11:20pm.”

A spokesperson for the Scottish Ambulance Service added: “We received a call on Wednesday, April 2, to attend an incident on Princes Street, Perth.

“We dispatched one ambulance and a special operations response team (SORT) to the scene.

“One patient was treated and released.”

Police Scotland has been contacted for further comment.