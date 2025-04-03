Section of busy Dundee road closed for work on ‘noisy manhole’

A section of a busy Dundee road has been closed for work on a “noisy manhole”.

Arbroath Road is closed eastbound between the Scott Fyffe Roundabout and Kemnay Place.

According to the Scottish Roadworks Commissioner website, the work is being carried out by Scottish Water to replace a “noisy manhole” that is “directly on the wheel line” of traffic.

It estimates the work, which began on Thursday, will take up to three working days.

Eastbound bus services are being diverted due to the closure.

Posting on X, Stagecoach East Scotland said: “Due to a road closure on Arbroath Road after Scott Fyffe Roundabout, service 72 will divert via Strips of Craigie, Strathern Road and Ballinard Road Service X7 will stop outside Gardyne Campus on Strathern Road

“This affects services towards Arbroath only.”

It comes just weeks after emergency roadworks were carried out by Scottish Water at the Scott Fyffe Roundabout due to a “dangerous” manhole.

Drivers thanked for patience during Arbroath Road work

A spokeswoman for Scottish Water said: “We are aware of some issues with some manhole covers on Arbroath Road.

“A single lane closure is in place to allow repairs to be carried out safely, and road users are urged to follow diversions.

“We thank everyone for their patience and understanding while these essential works are carried out.”