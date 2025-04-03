Section of busy Dundee road closed for work on ‘noisy manhole’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Section of busy Dundee road closed for work on ‘noisy manhole’

Some bus services are being diverted away from Arbroath Road.

By James Simpson & Ellidh Aitken
Works are being carried out by Scottish Water. Image: Ellidh Aitken/DC Thomson
Works are being carried out by Scottish Water. Image: Ellidh Aitken/DC Thomson

A section of a busy Dundee road has been closed for work on a “noisy manhole”.

Arbroath Road is closed eastbound between the Scott Fyffe Roundabout and Kemnay Place.

According to the Scottish Roadworks Commissioner website, the work is being carried out by Scottish Water to replace a “noisy manhole” that is “directly on the wheel line” of traffic.

It estimates the work, which began on Thursday, will take up to three working days.

The Arbroath Road has been closed at Kemnay Place. Image: Ellidh Aitken/DC Thomson

Eastbound bus services are being diverted due to the closure.

Posting on X, Stagecoach East Scotland said: “Due to a road closure on Arbroath Road after Scott Fyffe Roundabout, service 72 will divert via Strips of Craigie, Strathern Road and Ballinard Road Service X7 will stop outside Gardyne Campus on Strathern Road

“This affects services towards Arbroath only.”

It comes just weeks after emergency roadworks were carried out by Scottish Water at the Scott Fyffe Roundabout due to a “dangerous” manhole.

Drivers thanked for patience during Arbroath Road work

A spokeswoman for Scottish Water said: “We are aware of some issues with some manhole covers on Arbroath Road.

“A single lane closure is in place to allow repairs to be carried out safely, and road users are urged to follow diversions.

“We thank everyone for their patience and understanding while these essential works are carried out.”

