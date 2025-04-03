Fresh parole bid for Tasmin Glass branded ‘ludicrous’ as Angus killer set to be reconsidered for release

A fresh parole bid by Angus killer Tasmin Glass has been branded “ludicrous”.

Glass is set to be immediately reconsidered for release following her return to prison.

North East MSP Liam Kerr called the situation “ludicrous”, while the family of Steven Donaldson are in the dark as to why the woman jailed in 2019 for culpable homicide for her role in their son’s murder in Kirriemuir has had her licence revoked.

The Donaldsons were informed on Tuesday that Glass had been returned to custody but were given no reason for the development.

They were told the killer had the right by law to be immediately reconsidered for parole and told they have until April 28 to make submissions against her release.

But the Donaldsons question how they can make such representations when they have not been given any facts over the recall.

The Scottish Government, the Scottish Prison Service (SPS) and The Parole Board for Scotland have all refused to release any further information.

Swinney: ‘My heart goes out to them’

First Minister John Swinney said he couldn’t comment on the specifics of the case when questioned by The Courier.

Mr Swinney said: “My heart goes out to the Donaldson family.

“I can’t begin to imagine how they manage to cope with the awfulness of what they have experienced.

“They have my every sympathy about everything they feel about what they’ve gone through.

“It is essential that everything we do in the criminal justice system is trauma informed.

“Now in relation to the case of Tamsin Glass, I can’t comment on the specifics of what’s involved.

“But what is important is that all of these issues are handled by the parole board as an independent body making independent judgments on the case.

“Crucially, I think there has to be trauma informed approaches taken in all aspects of the way in which cases are dealt with, particularly with a family like the Donaldsons.”

Mr Swinney pointed to the new Victims, Witnesses, and Justice Reform (Scotland) Bill currently going through parliament.

Amendments were only made to the bill to include parole after The Courier’s A Voice for Victims campaign.

Fresh parole attempt ‘ludicrous’

Liam Kerr, the Scottish Conservative justice spokesperson, says local fears over Glass’ release in July last year have been realised.

The killer was granted parole having served just half of a ten-year sentence.

Mr Kerr told The Courier: “I can only imagine how deeply unsettling this revelation will have been for Mr Donaldson’s family.

“There were strong misgivings locally about releasing Tasmin Glass on licence.

“It appears those misgivings were well judged.

“Fresh attempts to get a parole deal will be viewed as ludicrous.

“Victims of crime and their families are too often forgotten in the Scottish justice system.

“The SNP government must act now to end its soft touch on even the worst criminals, and put victims first instead of perpetrators.”

Justice Secretary refuses to answer

The Donaldson family fear the killer may have breached her parole conditions by reentering Dundee, Kirriemuir or Arbroath where the family work, visit and live.

The Courier asked Justice Secretary Angela Constance if she would ensure the Donaldsons were given the reason for the recall.

We also asked if she could explain how the family could make representations to the parole board without having such information.

The questions were never answered and a response was sent from a Scottish Government official instead.

The spokesperson said: “Decisions on individual cases are a matter for the independent Parole Board for Scotland.

“Their decisions, including those around recall, are based on a clear risk assessment of any individuals being managed safely in the community.

“We will be consulting on parole system reforms in Scotland in August.”