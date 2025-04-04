Newtyle eco house appeal delayed for site visit over tree and flood concerns

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News

Newtyle eco house appeal delayed for site visit over tree and flood concerns

Plans for the family home in a South Street garden have been redrawn after being refused by Angus Council planning officials in January.

By Graham Brown
The house would sit in the garden of a Newtyle cottage. Image: Wilson Paul Architects
The house would sit in the garden of a Newtyle cottage. Image: Wilson Paul Architects

Angus planning appeal councillors will wander a Newtyle garden to see for themselves the overshadowing impact trees could have on a new eco home.

In January, officers rejected the application for the three-bedroom house in the garden of 19th-century Burnbank Cottage on South Street.

More than 20 local letters of objection were submitted.

Planning appeal for house in garden of Newtyle cottage.
The new home would be built on garden ground at Burnbank. Image: Wilson Paul Architects

Environment agency Sepa also initially opposed the application. But their objection was withdrawn after the siting of the house was moved.

Angus Development Management Review Committee (DMRC) considered an appeal against the refusal this week.

‘Agent of change’ concerns around Newtyle garden trees

A planning official told the meeting: “The proposals were amended to redesign it, and it takes it out of the flood zone.

“But while the house isn’t at risk of flooding, the garden is.”

There are a number of large trees on the site. It is feared those may fall victim to the ‘agent of change’ planning principle in the future.

The approach places responsibility for mitigating potential impacts on those proposing new developments

The officer added: “The concern is the house would be overshadowed by trees.

“The applicant might be quite happy with that, but if anyone moved in, they might be unhappy.

Planning appeal for eco home in Angus village of Newtyle.
A design impression of how the new house would look. Image: Wilson Paul Architects

“They could request trees to be lopped or taken down.

“Officers feel the trees are important to the area.”

High hedge legislation might also require the trees to be lowered to give a new owner more daylight.

“There’s no proposal to take the trees down now,” added the officer.

“But it would be reasonable in the future if someone moves into the house to complain about the level of daylight.”

DMRC convener Councillor Bill Duff said: “The reasons for objection are about whether this house is in character and is too big for the location.

“There are questions about environmental quality in the area.

“I know Newtyle, but I’m not intimately familiar with this location.

“I would certainly appreciate a site visit to look at these issues.”

The appeal will come back before the review body in due course.

More from News

St Johnstone FC stadium exterior
St Johnstone fans set for half-time pints at McDiarmid Park
Joe McCafferty
Tributes paid as Fife dad-of-three known as 'Mr Glenrothes' dies
Malcolm McNee
Stirlingshire shotgun murderer jailed for life
Interim finance director Helen Simpson, vice principal Blair Grubb, principal Shane O'Neill and acting court chair Tricia Bey (left-right). Image: Scottish Parliament
EXCLUSIVE: Two Dundee University chiefs exit as principal makes 'survival' call
10
E-biker crashes into car on Dundee's Fintry Road.
Watch as e-biker miraculously survives crash into parked car in Dundee
Braeview Academy in Dundee is set to be demolished.
Dundee's Braeview Academy set for demolition ahead of East End campus opening
Closure of the A921 road between Inverkeithing and Dalgety Bay.
Main road closed as trees on fire near Inverkeithing High School
4
Garry Thomson
Kitchen porter stabbed Fife grandfather to death and went on spending spree with victim's…
Post Thumbnail
Stirling court round-up - McDonald's needle threats and safari park day ruined
Rachel Borthwick
Partner of St Johnstone star says she has 'no active' cancer in her body

Conversation