Locals hear ‘mega loud washing-machine sound’ as earthquake shakes Perthshire homes

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News

Locals hear ‘mega loud washing-machine sound’ as earthquake shakes Perthshire homes

The 1.7-magnitude quake shook homes and scared pets.

By Lucy Scarlett
Balintyre.
The hamlet of Balintyre was the nearest built-up area to the epicentre of the earthquake. Image: Google Street View

Locals have described the moment a 1.7-magnitude earthquake shook homes across Perthshire.

The tremor struck parts of Highland Perthshire just before midnight on Wednesday.

Residents of Kinloch Rannoch, Glen Lyon, Tummel Bridge, Keltneyburn and Fearnan reported feeling the ground shake and hearing a “loud noise.”

The quake lasted for around five seconds.

The British Geological Survey (BGS) recorded states the earthquake occurred at a depth of 3km.

Carn Mairg
The epicentre was near Carn Mairg. Image: Wikimedia Commons

The epicentre was a couple of miles south of Carn Mairg, a Munro on the north side of Glen Lyon.

The nearest built-up area was Balintyre, a hamlet five miles to the south.

There have been no reports of damage to property.

Perthshire resident says quake ‘like a mega loud end of washing machine cycle’

Kinloch Rannoch resident Ali Penman described his experience to The Courier.

“I was just in the house switching the computer on and heard such a loud noise,” he said.

“Like a really loud rumble – what I can only describe as a mega, mega loud end of a washing machine cycle when it goes into crazy spin.

“I didn’t feel any shakes in the house but the audio was really loud and made me take notice that it was weird.”

Data chart from BGS.
BGS seismic monitors for Invergeldie, Pitlochry, Glendoe, Loch Avich, Glennifer Braes, and Elgin. Image: BGS

Another local confirmed the noise was “similar to a washing machine going on a noisy sudden spin, but way louder.”

Others reported feeling their houses shake and the slates on their roofs rattle.

Caroline Patterson added: “The dogs shot through from their beds scared and looking back towards the door.

“Although it was vibrational in nature, I wasn’t aware of any movement here in Tummel Bridge.

“At first I thought it was thunder or a large vehicle, but then I realised it was something more.”

‘Risk from earthquakes not insignificant’

Seismology Davie Galloway from the BGS said: “Each year, between 200 and 300 earthquakes are detected and located in the UK by the BGS.

“Between 20 to 30 earthquakes are felt by people each year and a few hundred smaller ones are only recorded by sensitive instruments, like the small event in Perth & Kinross last night.

“Although distant from the nearest plate boundary, the Mid-Atlantic Ridge, earthquakes occur as crustal stresses within the tectonic plates are relieved by movement occurring on pre-existing fault planes.

“The risk from these earthquakes is not insignificant and must be considered when engineering for sensitive installations.”

The Perthshire town of Blackford was struck by seven earthquakes within a month in 2020.

Anyone who felt or heard the tremor on Wednesday night can report it to the British Geological Society.

More from News

St Johnstone FC stadium exterior
St Johnstone fans set for half-time pints at McDiarmid Park
Joe McCafferty
Tributes paid as Fife dad-of-three known as 'Mr Glenrothes' dies
Malcolm McNee
Stirlingshire shotgun murderer jailed for life
Interim finance director Helen Simpson, vice principal Blair Grubb, principal Shane O'Neill and acting court chair Tricia Bey (left-right). Image: Scottish Parliament
EXCLUSIVE: Two Dundee University chiefs exit as principal makes 'survival' call
10
E-biker crashes into car on Dundee's Fintry Road.
Watch as e-biker miraculously survives crash into parked car in Dundee
Braeview Academy in Dundee is set to be demolished.
Dundee's Braeview Academy set for demolition ahead of East End campus opening
Closure of the A921 road between Inverkeithing and Dalgety Bay.
Main road closed as trees on fire near Inverkeithing High School
4
Garry Thomson
Kitchen porter stabbed Fife grandfather to death and went on spending spree with victim's…
Post Thumbnail
Stirling court round-up - McDonald's needle threats and safari park day ruined
Rachel Borthwick
Partner of St Johnstone star says she has 'no active' cancer in her body

Conversation