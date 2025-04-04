New Stirlingshire houses approved despite ‘claustrophobic’ fears from neighbours

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
New Stirlingshire houses approved despite ‘claustrophobic’ fears from neighbours

One Plean local described the past three years of local construction as a "nightmare".

By Isla Glen
A turning head that is 'no longer required' will be replaced by three homes. Image: Google Street View
A turning head that is 'no longer required' will be replaced by three homes. Image: Google Street View

Plans for three new houses in Plean have been given the go-ahead, despite passionate objections from locals.

Permission was granted for Ogilvie Homes to build three homes on McAulay Brae in the Stirlingshire village.

The decision was made despite local concerns over the loss of the path into the nearby woodland, parking spaces, and potential impact on neighbours.

McAulay Brae resident Andrew Gordon criticised the loss of parking space.

He wrote: “Although referred to as a turning head, this area is widely used as parking to local residents and visitors.

Designs for one of the planned homes. Image: Ogilvie

“As per the site plan there are no new proposed visitor spaces.

“This is a busy road used to access Orchid Park development and will increase congestion affecting safety and well being of existing residents.”

Six objections lodged

Hilary Patrick, whose property will also be close to the new development, described the past three years of local construction as a “nightmare”.

She said an additional three houses would make the street feel “claustrophobic”, and shared worries over the loss of parking and green space.

In his written objection, neighbour Derrick Quinn said the loss of the parking provision would lead to “more congestion in the street”.

The Orchid Park development in Plean, where the new homes will be built. Image: Google Street View

His concerns also included safety due to the “confined area”, and the increase of traffic as a result of construction.

This unease was echoed by Amie Gilchrist, who was also worried about the loss of the path regularly used by neighbours, villagers and local school children.

Another Plean resident, Lord Christopher Tomlinson, objected to the loss of open space, stating it was “for the benefit of wildlife and people to have space to breathe”.

Builder pledges not to disrupt residents

In its supporting statement, Ogilvie addressed the loss of the path, visitor parking space and green space, as well as the impact on biodiversity and neighbouring residents.

The housebuilder said it had delivered “improved walking links” to Plean Country Park and nearby woodland.

Ogilvie also claims a sufficient amount of visitor parking will be available, and that additional vehicle turning areas would make up for the loss of the turning head.

The designs for the other two homes. Image: Ogilvie

The firm said it would follow a construction traffic management plan to ensure locals are not impacted during the housebuilding process.

This includes only undertaking work between 8am and 6pm on weekdays, and 9am to 1pm on Saturdays.

No “noisy works” are to take place on Sundays or bank holidays.

Stirling Council greenlit the plans subject to conditions, which include the creation of a new footway.

