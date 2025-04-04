New Stirlingshire houses approved despite ‘claustrophobic’ fears from neighbours

Plans for three new houses in Plean have been given the go-ahead, despite passionate objections from locals.

Permission was granted for Ogilvie Homes to build three homes on McAulay Brae in the Stirlingshire village.

The decision was made despite local concerns over the loss of the path into the nearby woodland, parking spaces, and potential impact on neighbours.

McAulay Brae resident Andrew Gordon criticised the loss of parking space.

He wrote: “Although referred to as a turning head, this area is widely used as parking to local residents and visitors.

“As per the site plan there are no new proposed visitor spaces.

“This is a busy road used to access Orchid Park development and will increase congestion affecting safety and well being of existing residents.”

Six objections lodged

Hilary Patrick, whose property will also be close to the new development, described the past three years of local construction as a “nightmare”.

She said an additional three houses would make the street feel “claustrophobic”, and shared worries over the loss of parking and green space.

In his written objection, neighbour Derrick Quinn said the loss of the parking provision would lead to “more congestion in the street”.

His concerns also included safety due to the “confined area”, and the increase of traffic as a result of construction.

This unease was echoed by Amie Gilchrist, who was also worried about the loss of the path regularly used by neighbours, villagers and local school children.

Another Plean resident, Lord Christopher Tomlinson, objected to the loss of open space, stating it was “for the benefit of wildlife and people to have space to breathe”.

Builder pledges not to disrupt residents

In its supporting statement, Ogilvie addressed the loss of the path, visitor parking space and green space, as well as the impact on biodiversity and neighbouring residents.

The housebuilder said it had delivered “improved walking links” to Plean Country Park and nearby woodland.

Ogilvie also claims a sufficient amount of visitor parking will be available, and that additional vehicle turning areas would make up for the loss of the turning head.

The firm said it would follow a construction traffic management plan to ensure locals are not impacted during the housebuilding process.

This includes only undertaking work between 8am and 6pm on weekdays, and 9am to 1pm on Saturdays.

No “noisy works” are to take place on Sundays or bank holidays.

Stirling Council greenlit the plans subject to conditions, which include the creation of a new footway.

