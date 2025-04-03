Angus crime author joins Annie Lennox and Damon Albarn in ‘theft’ battle against AI behemoths

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Angus crime author joins Annie Lennox and Damon Albarn in ‘theft’ battle against AI behemoths

Former Carnoustie High pupil Ed James discovered his entire work had been included in a pirated data set used to train an Artificial Intelligence programme.

By Graham Brown
Angus crime author Ed James. Image: Supplied
A multi-million selling Angus crime author is joining major music industry artists in the fight against their work being ‘stolen’ by global AI giants.

Former Carnoustie High School pupil Ed James swapped a career as an IT consultant to become a successful writer.

Ed, whose real name is James Thompson, has just launched the seventh book in his popular DCI Rob Marshall series.

He recently discovered all his books had been included illicitly in the pirated dataset a big tech company used to train its AI model.

Ed believes the UK government should act to protect artists by developing a licensing model. It would force tech firms to compensate artists for incorporating their work to train AI models.

He also backs a ‘royalty’ payment each time data is meaningfully used when generating AI answers.

Music artists launch silent album in AI protest

Authors across the world have voiced fears AI models, trained on their books, could soon be able to reproduce work in their style.

And in February, 1,000 musicians, including Annie Lennox, Kate Bush and Blur frontman Damon Albarn, released a silent album in protest against AI firms using their work to develop large language models.

Damon Albarn of Blur.
Ed feels the balance is weighted too far in favour of the tech behemoths.

The 46-year-old is already preparing for his new book, Fear of any Kind, to be mined by AI developers.

“When you train large language models, it is hugely expensive in terms of chip hardware and energy,” he said.

“The big tech firms are paying for that hardware because they want to develop the best models.

“However, the output is only as good as the input.

“If they want the best output, they need to train their models on the best data. So they should pay for that too.

“Instead, one gigantic company has taken pirated material, while their pivot to AI has added trillions to their market capitalisation.

“Who is to say the others haven’t done the same?

“A lot of authors are rightly worried.”

Angus author Ed is not anti-AI

“What I think has to be the basic minimum is for AI firms to disclose the works included to train their models to date,” he said.

“Where there has been a use, there should be compensation to the creators.

“In future, there should be a licence fee to incorporate the work into training data sets – and the right to have your work excluded.”

Ed says he is not anti-AI, and uses artificial intelligence tools to streamline his own research.

“It is not technology that is evil,” he added.

“The problem comes from massive corporations having too much power without necessary checks and balances – or without permission from data providers.

“That has to stop.

“If companies want to ingest quality material, they should pay for that at a fair market rate.”

Fear of any Kind is now available on Kindle, audiobook and in print.

 

