News Man, 80, charged over 'hit-and-run' crash in Dundee Police were called to the junction of Albert Street and Arbroath Road on Wednesday. By James Simpson & Robbie McAvenue April 3 2025, 1:30pm Police at the scene of the crash on Albert Street. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson An 80-year-old man has been charged after an alleged hit-and-run crash in Dundee. Police were called to the junction of Arbroath Road and Albert Street in Stobswell just after 11am on Wednesday after reports a driver had left the scene of a collision Locals reported hearing a "loud bang" at the time of the crash, which involved a red Volkswagen and another car. A Police Scotland spokesperson said: "Around 11.05am on Wednesday, officers received a report of a two-vehicle crash on Albert Street, Dundee. "There were no reported injuries. "One vehicle failed to stop and was subsequently traced. "An 80-year-old man has been charged in connection with road traffic offences and a report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal."