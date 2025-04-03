Man, 80, charged over ‘hit-and-run’ crash in Dundee

An 80-year-old man has been charged after an alleged hit-and-run crash in Dundee.

Police were called to the junction of Arbroath Road and Albert Street in Stobswell just after 11am on Wednesday after reports a driver had left the scene of a collision

Locals reported hearing a “loud bang” at the time of the crash, which involved a red Volkswagen and another car.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 11.05am on Wednesday, officers received a report of a two-vehicle crash on Albert Street, Dundee.

“There were no reported injuries.

“One vehicle failed to stop and was subsequently traced.

“An 80-year-old man has been charged in connection with road traffic offences and a report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.”