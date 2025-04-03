EXCLUSIVE: Dundee DJ who fought for Eljamel justice boycotts public inquiry

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News

EXCLUSIVE: Dundee DJ who fought for Eljamel justice boycotts public inquiry

Pat Kelly told The Courier he will not take part in the public inquiry into the disgraced NHS Tayside surgeon whose actions left him with life-changing injuries.

Eljamel campaigner Pat Kelly.
Eljamel campaigner Pat Kelly. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
Justin Bowie By Justin Bowie

The Dundee DJ who raised the alarm over disgraced neurosurgeon Sam Eljamel will not take part in the public inquiry into the scandal.

Pat Kelly – harmed by the rogue NHS Tayside doctor in 2007 – claims key institutions central to the fiasco will not be interrogated.

It comes after Eljamel victims were sent revised terms of reference outlining the questions investigators are set to ask as the public inquiry was officially launched.

Lord Robert Weir, the judge overseeing the independent probe, insisted his investigation will puts patients “at the centre” of the process.

But Mr Kelly disagreed.

Disgraced Eljamel working in a hospital in Libya.

“These terms of reference only benefit those with a vested interest in keeping this whole sorry affair under wraps,” he said.

Mr Kelly is frustrated the Health and Safety Executive (HSE) – a leading UK workplace regulator – is excluded from the inquiry.

He is also disappointed that the General Medical Council, a doctors’ watchdog, will be “largely unaccountable”.

Mr Kelly said: “By focusing the inquiry primarily on local bodies like NHS Tayside, it risks shielding the health board from deeper scrutiny of its oversight failures.

Eljamel giving a lecture on brain tumours in Libyan capital Tripoli.

“If the inquiry doesn’t extend its investigation to national oversight bodies, NHS Tayside could evade responsibility for systemic issues that allowed Mr Eljamel’s actions to continue unchecked.”

Mr Kelly was harmed by Eljamel in 2007.

In 2015, in an interview with The Courier, the former Radio Tay DJ was the first patient to go public about the shamed former Ninewells Hospital medic, who fled to his native Libya after his behaviour was exposed.

Two years ago, Mr Kelly told us how he nearly died a few days after his surgery.

The inquiry will explore whether NHS Tayside “concealed or failed to disclose evidence” of Eljamel’s butchery while employed by the health board.

The Courier understands the Eljamel inquiry will still be able to take evidence from HSE and GMC officials.

It simply won’t be able to give any findings about either public body because they are both reserved to Westminster.

Eljamel campaigner Jules Rose. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.

Jules Rose, a Kinross mum who was harmed by Eljamel, is also unhappy that the HSE and GMC will not form a central part of the public inquiry.

“Victims must be at the heart of this inquiry,” she said. “At first glance, it appears this is not the case.

“It’s extremely disappointing to read that the HSE’s role shall not be included within the terms of reference.

“This oversight allows significant failures in patient safety to go unaddressed.”

She warned this was a “critical red flag”.

Ms Rose said she is now considering whether she will take part in the inquiry.

Launching the inquiry, Lord Weir said: “I recognise that for many former patients and their families the experiences which form the subject matter of the inquiry have been traumatic.

“That is why my inquiry is committed to conducting its work in a way that is trauma-informed.

“It will listen to those who feel their voices have not been heard.”

He added: “My aim is to conduct a fair and thorough Inquiry that reaches answers to the questions posed by our Terms of Reference for those who seek them.”

The launch comes 19 months after a public inquiry was first granted by the Scottish Government.

A website for the investigation is now live.

Last week we revealed Eljamel is now the subject of a criminal investigation.

More from News

Balintyre.
Locals hear 'mega loud washing-machine sound' as earthquake shakes Perthshire homes
Next is planning to move into The Stack Retail Park in Dundee. Image: Shutterstock
New Dundee Next store takes step forward as £2.2m plan approved
Aerial view of active travel pathway taking shape past Gayfield to the harbour. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
STEVE FINAN: £14m Arbroath Place for Everyone scheme is ridiculous misuse of money
Police are stopping traffic from entering East Dock Street via Dalgleish Road. Image: Andrew Robson/DC Thomson
Van crashes off Dundee road as police and paramedics called to scene
Home video showing Caroline Weir playing football in her garden in Real Madrid kit. Scotland National Team/YouTube
Caroline Weir's Dunfermline school janitor reveals he saw superstar potential in future Real Madrid…
Tom Johnston Road in Douglas were police carried out a cannabis raid.
3 men charged after £180k cannabis raids Dundee and Glasgow
Police at the scene of the crash on Albert Street. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson
Man, 80, charged over 'hit-and-run' crash in Dundee
Alyth pavilion after a fire in 2023.
Future of Alyth football club in doubt as pavilion remains a wreck 2 years…
Tasmin Glass has been returned to prison. Image: Supplied
Fresh parole bid for Tasmin Glass branded 'ludicrous' as Angus killer set to be…
Angus crime author Ed James. Image: Supplied
Angus crime author joins Annie Lennox and Damon Albarn in ‘theft’ battle against AI…

Conversation