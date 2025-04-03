3 men charged after £180k cannabis raids Dundee and Glasgow

Three men have been charged after £180,000 of cannabis was recovered during raids in Dundee and Glasgow.

Police raided premises on Tom Johnston Road, near Sainsbury’s, at about 10.30am on Wednesday.

Simultaneously, officers raided an address in Glasgow.

Cannabis with an estimated street value of about £180,000 was recovered from the sites.

Three men, aged 17, 26 and 31, were arrested and charged in connection with the operation.

Men due in court after cannabis raids

The men were due to appear at Glasgow Sheriff Court on Thursday.

Detective Superintendent Steven Elliott said: “Drugs cause misery in our communities and we are committed to bringing those responsible for the supply and sale of illegal substances to justice.

“This result underscores our commitment to the Serious and Organised Crime Taskforce and highlights our efforts to disrupt the activities of those involved.

“The public has a vital part in helping us to target and trace those involved and we encourage anyone with information or concerns to contact us via 101, or make a call anonymously to Crimestoppers.”