Van crashes off Dundee road as police and paramedics called to scene

Drivers are facing delays in Dundee after a delivery van crashed off the road.

Traffic is building on East Dock Street and Broughty Ferry Road after the van left the road close to the junction with Dalgleish Road.

Police and three ambulances, including an incident support unit, are at the scene.

The van has been left badly damaged, with a recovery truck also in attendance.

The Courier’s reporter Andrew Robson is at the scene.

He said: “Traffic i moving extremely slowly along East Dock Street.

“A van has gone off the road and is badly damaged at the front.

“Dundee-bound traffic is getting by, but traffic heading towards Broughty Ferry is being diverted up Dalgleish Road.

“Paramedics and a recovery truck are also at the scene.

“There is debris all across the road.”

Police Scotland and the Scottish Ambulance Service have been contacted for more information.

