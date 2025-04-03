Van crashes off Dundee road as police and paramedics called to scene

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News

Van crashes off Dundee road as police and paramedics called to scene

Traffic is building on East Dock Street and Broughty Ferry Road.

By Ellidh Aitken & Andrew Robson
Police are stopping traffic from entering East Dock Street via Dalgleish Road. Image: Andrew Robson/DC Thomson
Police are stopping traffic from entering East Dock Street via Dalgleish Road. Image: Andrew Robson/DC Thomson

Drivers are facing delays in Dundee after a delivery van crashed off the road.

Traffic is building on East Dock Street and Broughty Ferry Road after the van left the road close to the junction with Dalgleish Road.

Police and three ambulances, including an incident support unit, are at the scene.

The van has been left badly damaged, with a recovery truck also in attendance.

The Courier’s reporter Andrew Robson is at the scene.

Van left ‘badly damaged’ after Dundee crash

He said: “Traffic i moving extremely slowly along East Dock Street.

“A van has gone off the road and is badly damaged at the front.

“Dundee-bound traffic is getting by, but traffic heading towards Broughty Ferry is being diverted up Dalgleish Road.

“Paramedics and a recovery truck are also at the scene.

“There is debris all across the road.”

Police Scotland and the Scottish Ambulance Service have been contacted for more information.

Our reporters are working to bring you the latest updates on this developing story.

Please check back later for more and follow The Courier on Facebook and online for breaking news.

More from News

Balintyre.
Locals hear 'mega loud washing-machine sound' as earthquake shakes Perthshire homes
Next is planning to move into The Stack Retail Park in Dundee. Image: Shutterstock
New Dundee Next store takes step forward as £2.2m plan approved
Aerial view of active travel pathway taking shape past Gayfield to the harbour. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
STEVE FINAN: £14m Arbroath Place for Everyone scheme is ridiculous misuse of money
Home video showing Caroline Weir playing football in her garden in Real Madrid kit. Scotland National Team/YouTube
Caroline Weir's Dunfermline school janitor reveals he saw superstar potential in future Real Madrid…
Tom Johnston Road in Douglas were police carried out a cannabis raid.
3 men charged after £180k cannabis raids Dundee and Glasgow
Police at the scene of the crash on Albert Street. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson
Man, 80, charged over 'hit-and-run' crash in Dundee
Alyth pavilion after a fire in 2023.
Future of Alyth football club in doubt as pavilion remains a wreck 2 years…
Eljamel campaigner Pat Kelly.
EXCLUSIVE: Dundee DJ who fought for Eljamel justice boycotts public inquiry
Tasmin Glass has been returned to prison. Image: Supplied
Fresh parole bid for Tasmin Glass branded 'ludicrous' as Angus killer set to be…
Angus crime author Ed James. Image: Supplied
Angus crime author joins Annie Lennox and Damon Albarn in ‘theft’ battle against AI…

Conversation