Stirling Planning Ahead: Student flats proposed and South Stirling Gateway housing phase two

Bid to build 265 houses for next phase of South Stirling Gateway

As part of phase two of the South Stirling Gateway project, Persimmon Homes has submitted an application to Stirling Council to build 265 new homes on the Brucefields site, between Bannockburn and the M9 Pirnhall Junction.

The housebuilder has teamed up with Charles Church Developments, who will deliver 70 of the homes.

Persimmon will sell a further 129 properties, while a quarter (66) will be affordable homes for rent.

Planning reference: 25/00118/MSC

Mountain bike trails proposed for Dumyat

Menstrie Community Council has submitted proposals to construct mountain biking trails in a vacant field on Dumyat, above the Ochils village.

Name ideas for the project include Ochil West Skills Park, Dumyat Skills Park, and Menstrie Skills Park.

If approved, the project is expected to cost around £150,000

The plans will be considered by Stirling Council planning bosses, with a decision expected in May.

Planning reference: 25/00035/FUL

City centre could get new student flats

A proposal for five new student flats in the city centre has been put forward.

The request to convert a storage building behind Dumbarton Road into student accommodation was submitted to Stirling Council by Dunblane-based Crawford Holdings Ltd.

Designs for the proposed flats show five separate accessible main-door apartments, each with a small, private garden.

The applicant says the development “aims to revitalise an underutilised site” without impacting any of the existing homes or residents at nearby Crosbies Court.

Planning reference: 25/00066/FUL

New Plean housing approved despite local objections

Plans for three new houses in Plean have been given the go-ahead by Stirling Council.

Permission was granted for Ogilvie Homes to build three homes on McAulay Brae in the Stirlingshire village.

The decision was made despite local concerns over the loss of the path into the nearby woodland, parking spaces, and potential impact on neighbours.

In a written objection, resident Hilary Patrick shared her worries that an additional three houses would make the street feel “claustrophobic”.

Planning reference: 24/00600/FUL

