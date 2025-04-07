Stirling Planning Ahead: Student flats proposed and South Stirling Gateway housing phase two

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Stirling Planning Ahead: Student flats proposed and South Stirling Gateway housing phase two

It's all about new housing this time around - and mountain bikes.

By Alex Watson
Student accommodation has been proposed for this dead end behind Dumbarton Road in Stirling city centre. Image: Google Street View
Student accommodation has been proposed for this dead end behind Dumbarton Road in Stirling city centre. Image: Google Street View

In the latest edition of Planning Ahead, there’s everything from proposed new student accommodation to the latest on the South Stirling Gateway development.

Every fortnight, The Courier delivers you the details of all the Stirling Council planning applications you should know about.

Here’s what’s been happening in the world of planning in and around the city.

Bid to build 265 houses for next phase of South Stirling Gateway

How the houses at South Stirling Gateway could look. Image: Persimmon Homes

As part of phase two of the South Stirling Gateway project, Persimmon Homes has submitted an application to Stirling Council to build 265 new homes on the Brucefields site, between Bannockburn and the M9 Pirnhall Junction.

The housebuilder has teamed up with Charles Church Developments, who will deliver 70 of the homes.

Persimmon will sell a further 129 properties, while a quarter (66) will be affordable homes for rent.

Planning reference: 25/00118/MSC

Mountain bike trails proposed for Dumyat

A map of the proposed trails. Image: On Track

Menstrie Community Council has submitted proposals to construct mountain biking trails in a vacant field on Dumyat, above the Ochils village.

Name ideas for the project include Ochil West Skills Park, Dumyat Skills Park, and Menstrie Skills Park.

If approved, the project is expected to cost around £150,000

The plans will be considered by Stirling Council planning bosses, with a decision expected in May.

Planning reference: 25/00035/FUL

City centre could get new student flats

The residences would all be located at ground floor level, and would each have one bedroom. Image: Helix Architecture Studio/Stirling Council

A proposal for five new student flats in the city centre has been put forward.

The request to convert a storage building behind Dumbarton Road into student accommodation was submitted to Stirling Council by Dunblane-based Crawford Holdings Ltd.

Designs for the proposed flats show five separate accessible main-door apartments, each with a small, private garden.

The applicant says the development “aims to revitalise an underutilised site” without impacting any of the existing homes or residents at nearby Crosbies Court.

Planning reference: 25/00066/FUL

New Plean housing approved despite local objections

The Orchid Park development in Plean, where the new homes will be built. Image: Google Street View

Plans for three new houses in Plean have been given the go-ahead by Stirling Council.

Permission was granted for Ogilvie Homes to build three homes on McAulay Brae in the Stirlingshire village.

The decision was made despite local concerns over the loss of the path into the nearby woodland, parking spaces, and potential impact on neighbours.

In a written objection, resident Hilary Patrick shared her worries that an additional three houses would make the street feel “claustrophobic”.

Planning reference: 24/00600/FUL

You can see the plans here:

South Stirling Gateway housing

Mountain bike trails at Dumyat hill

Student flats proposed

Three Plean homes approved

Conversation