116 people charged in one year during Levenmouth anti-social behaviour crackdown

Police have revealed there has been a reduction in calls relating to anti-social behaviour.

By Finn Nixon
Leven Town Centre.
Police have been cracking down on anti-social behaviour in Leven Town Centre. Image: Fife Council

Nearly 130 arrests were made in Levenmouth in the past year as part of a crackdown on anti-social behaviour.

Police charged 116 people in connection with anti-social behaviour and road traffic offences.

The figures were revealed at a Levenmouth Area Committee meeting on Thursday.

Fife councillors also heard that eight under-16s were identified and charged for “disorder” in Leven Town Centre.

Officers arrested 12 people on apprehension warrants and seized 14 vehicles, including cars, motorbikes and quad bikes.

A drone was used to seize one of the illegal quad bikes.

Police reported a 93% reduction in calls relating to motorbikes since the Improving Levenmouth Together project was introduced in 2019.

Anti-social behaviour reports have also reduced by 41% since 2019, with police taking 1,728 calls compared to 2,017 in 2017 and 2,923 in 2018.

Levenmouth councillor sees ‘improvement’ in anti-social behaviour

Councillor Colin Davidson, convenor of the Levenmouth Area Committee, welcomed the report’s findings.

He said: “We know there are still some issues with anti-social behaviour in Levenmouth.

“But we are definitely seeing an improvement in the area.

“We can see the work that is ongoing with the police but also within our schools.

“This really is a local partnership led by Police Scotland, but assisted by SFRS (Scottish Fire and Rescue Service), Safer Communities, Community Education Workers, Housing, and a range of other third sector agencies.”

Conversation