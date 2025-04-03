Mum’s disgust as daughter, 12, attacked in Dundee park

A mum has told of her disgust after her 12-year-old daughter was attacked in a Dundee park.

The incident – which left Sara Gunning’s daughter Danielle Elder “screaming” in pain – happened at a park on South Road on Wednesday evening.

The attack was filmed by one of the two girls thought to have been involved.

Police have launched a probe into the attack.

Sara, 42, told The Courier: “I’m disgusted at what’s happened to my daughter.

“She came home screaming and had a girl’s footprint on her hand where they’d been standing on her.

“These girls have also filmed the attack and it was sent to a relative.

“They repeatedly stamped on her head and her hair was matted from where they’d been pulling at it.”

Sara took Danielle to Ninewells Hospital to be checked following the assault.

Sara said: “The doctors checked her over and gave her some medicine.

“She was suffering from a migraine and had some marks.

“My daughter has selective mutism and wouldn’t harm anyone.”

Sara uploaded videos of the attack to Facebook, where it has been shared hundreds of times.

She added: “My daughter already suffers with anxiety so something like this has left her scared to go out.

“I posted the videos to warn other parents and also to try and contact the children’s parents.

“The videos won’t be getting taken down.

“The one thing to have come out of this has been the unbelievable support of the Dundee public.

“There have been so many nice messages and horror about what has taken place.”

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “Around 8.35pm on Wednesday, officers received a report of a girl having been assaulted at a park in Dundee.

“Inquiries are at an early stage.”