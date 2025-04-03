Mum’s disgust as daughter, 12, attacked in Dundee park

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Mum’s disgust as daughter, 12, attacked in Dundee park

The attack was filmed by one of the girls involved.

By James Simpson
Sara Gunning and her daughter Danielle Elder, who was attacked at South Road. Image: .Sara Gunning
A mum has told of her disgust after her 12-year-old daughter was attacked in a Dundee park.

The incident – which left Sara Gunning’s daughter Danielle Elder “screaming” in pain – happened at a park on South Road on Wednesday evening.

The attack was filmed by one of the two girls thought to have been involved.

Police have launched a probe into the attack.

Girl ‘came home screaming’ after attack in Dundee park

Sara, 42, told The Courier: “I’m disgusted at what’s happened to my daughter.

“She came home screaming and had a girl’s footprint on her hand where they’d been standing on her.

“These girls have also filmed the attack and it was sent to a relative.

“They repeatedly stamped on her head and her hair was matted from where they’d been pulling at it.”

Sara took Danielle to Ninewells Hospital to be checked following the assault.

The park on South Road, Dundee. Image: Google Street View

Sara said: “The doctors checked her over and gave her some medicine.

“She was suffering from a migraine and had some marks.

“My daughter has selective mutism and wouldn’t harm anyone.”

Sara uploaded videos of the attack to Facebook, where it has been shared hundreds of times.

She added: “My daughter already suffers with anxiety so something like this has left her scared to go out.

Police investigate South Road attack

“I posted the videos to warn other parents and also to try and contact the children’s parents.

“The videos won’t be getting taken down.

“The one thing to have come out of this has been the unbelievable support of the Dundee public.

“There have been so many nice messages and horror about what has taken place.”

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “Around 8.35pm on Wednesday, officers received a report of a girl having been assaulted at a park in Dundee.

“Inquiries are at an early stage.”

Conversation