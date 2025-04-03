Illegal hunting devices found near Forfar

Evidence of illegal hunting practices has been found on a hill near Forfar.

Police have launched an investigation following the discovery of illegal snaring and trapping devices on Balmashanner Hill.

Snares similar to metal loops were discovered, with these typically placed near to rabbit burrows and tied to branches.

Snaring was made illegal in Scotland by The Wildlife and Countryside Act 1981.

Permission also has to be sought from the local landowner to lay traps and identifiers must be attached to them.

Police Scotland have urged members of the public to look out for the illegal devices and for those responsible for using them.

Residents can contact police on 101 and use the crime reference number CR/0111839/25.