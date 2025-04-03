News Illegal hunting devices found near Forfar An investigation has been launched after snares were found on Balmashanner Hill. By Finn Nixon April 3 2025, 5:49pm April 3 2025, 5:49pm Share Illegal hunting devices found near Forfar Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/5215772/illegal-hunting-devices-balmashanner-hill-near-forfar/ Copy Link 1 comment Balmashanner Hill near Forfar. Image: Ritchie/DC Thomson Evidence of illegal hunting practices has been found on a hill near Forfar. Police have launched an investigation following the discovery of illegal snaring and trapping devices on Balmashanner Hill. Snares similar to metal loops were discovered, with these typically placed near to rabbit burrows and tied to branches. One of the snares discovered on Balmashanner Hill near Forfar. Image: Police Scotland Snaring was made illegal in Scotland by The Wildlife and Countryside Act 1981. Permission also has to be sought from the local landowner to lay traps and identifiers must be attached to them. Police Scotland have urged members of the public to look out for the illegal devices and for those responsible for using them. Residents can contact police on 101 and use the crime reference number CR/0111839/25.
