Stracathro is ‘strange, but what a place!’ says YouTuber in service stations survey

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News

Stracathro is ‘strange, but what a place!’ says YouTuber in service stations survey

Wandering Turnip, who has 141k followers, was surprised by Stracathro's offerings.

By Jamie Sinclair
The Wandering Turnip was mightily impressed with his visit to Stracathro Services. Image: Wandering Turnip.
The Wandering Turnip was mightily impressed with his visit to Stracathro Services. Image: Wandering Turnip.

A popular YouTuber has stopped at Stracathro as he searches the UK for its best, worst and quirkiest service stations.

Wandering Turnip, who has 141,000 followers, visited the Angus stop-off, which is a well-known spot for commuters between Dundee and Aberdeen.

Located close to Laurencekirk and Brechin, it featured in his video series, entitled ‘Britain’s WORST Motorway Service Stations’.

Stracathro Services. Image: Wandering Turnip

He was taken aback by the unique look and decor, and gave a highly positive review of its food.

His sole concerns were about the price of petrol and the quality of the toilets.

What did the Wandering Turnip think of Stracathro Services?

Upon arrival, Turnip was taken aback by the outer signage and feel of the place.

The message that has adorned the exterior of the service station for many years reads: “Ye may gang faur and fare waur”, a Scottish phrase that translates as “You may go further and fare worse”.

He says: “Have you ever seen somewhere that looks like this?

“I’d heard from so many people that it was strange. It’s definitely rogue!”

He was impressed with the “tat” that’s on offer at Stracathro, particularly because it’s “Scottish tat, which makes it much better”.

Unique decor. Image: Wandering Turnip

He also comments on the two dining spaces, describing on as an “almost military grade canteen”.

The other reminded Turnip of an antiques shop, with one of its main features being a model black horse sitting in the corner of the room.

He also noted how one of the dining areas strangely had a repeat of a “Royal Wedding” on for entertainment – though it actually appears to have been a live screening of this year’s Commonwealth Day commemorations from Westminster Abbey.

Turnip found the viewing options at Stracathro interesting. Image: Wandering Turnip.

‘Real food’ at Stracathro

When heading up to order his food, the YouTuber was clearly taken aback by how the menus were displayed.

Everything was written on whiteboards and blackboards, and there was even a drawing of a baked tattie, which he seemed particularly tickled by.

It’s an extensive menu at the service station. Image: Wandering Turnip.

With bridies, baked tatties, mac and cheese and much more on offer, Turnip was spoiled for choice.

The YouTuber opted for a baked potato with beans and cheese, with a side of mac and cheese and a can of Coke.

For dessert, Turnip picked one of Stracathro’s impressively proportioned glasses of trifle, which he described as “looking like something out of a cartoon”.

The whole meal, dessert and drink came to £13, which he considered great value.

Turnip described the food as perfect and particularly enjoyed his dining experience next to the horse.

Trifles ‘Straight out of a cartoon’. Image: Wandering Turnip.

Summing up his visit, saying: “Stracathro Services, so strange, but what a place!

“It’s like nowhere else I’ve ever been. I love it.

“It felt like a school canteen, but a canteen where the food is great.”

The few negatives of Angus stop-off

Despite loving the ambience and food at Stracathro, Turnip did have a couple of complaints.

He rated the toilet facilities at 4/10, saying they were a “bit grotty”.

And at £1.86 for diesel and £1.83 for petrol, Turnip felt the price was quite steep – though he did acknowledge there were no other petrol pumps in the area.

At which other service station can you enjoy a hearty meal while being watched by a model horse? Image: Wandering Turnip.

But he added: “It’s much nicer than heading to a service station and seeing the same old fast food chains.

“There has to be around 15 or 16 wagons lined up to get a proper meal.

“You can get some real good food in you.”

Stracathro responds: ‘We want to offer something a bit different’

A director at Stracathro Services said: “Overall, I was absolutely delighted. I quite like that we’re known as being strange as it means we’re different to everyone else.

“We’re not a big corporate company, and we respond to customer needs.

“This sometimes means we have a bit of an eclectic selection, but we don’t mind that.

“A lot of drivers come in sick of McDonald’s and fast foods, but we offer something different.

“We use our own and local produce to help make hearty food for truckers.”

She added: “We don’t pretend to be glamorous or anything; we just offer basic facilities and good food.

“The fuel prices seem high, but the vast majority of customers are lorry drivers and bunkering vehicles, who have fuel cards anyway.

“That ‘Ye may gang faur and fare waur’ about sums us up, I think.”

Do you agree with this review? Tell us your thoughts in the comments below.

More from News

St Johnstone FC stadium exterior
St Johnstone fans set for half-time pints at McDiarmid Park
Joe McCafferty
Tributes paid as Fife dad-of-three known as 'Mr Glenrothes' dies
Malcolm McNee
Stirlingshire shotgun murderer jailed for life
Interim finance director Helen Simpson, vice principal Blair Grubb, principal Shane O'Neill and acting court chair Tricia Bey (left-right). Image: Scottish Parliament
EXCLUSIVE: Two Dundee University chiefs exit as principal makes 'survival' call
10
E-biker crashes into car on Dundee's Fintry Road.
Watch as e-biker miraculously survives crash into parked car in Dundee
Braeview Academy in Dundee is set to be demolished.
Dundee's Braeview Academy set for demolition ahead of East End campus opening
Closure of the A921 road between Inverkeithing and Dalgety Bay.
Main road closed as trees on fire near Inverkeithing High School
4
Garry Thomson
Kitchen porter stabbed Fife grandfather to death and went on spending spree with victim's…
Post Thumbnail
Stirling court round-up - McDonald's needle threats and safari park day ruined
Rachel Borthwick
Partner of St Johnstone star says she has 'no active' cancer in her body

Conversation