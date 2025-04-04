Stracathro is ‘strange, but what a place!’ says YouTuber in service stations survey

A popular YouTuber has stopped at Stracathro as he searches the UK for its best, worst and quirkiest service stations.

Wandering Turnip, who has 141,000 followers, visited the Angus stop-off, which is a well-known spot for commuters between Dundee and Aberdeen.

Located close to Laurencekirk and Brechin, it featured in his video series, entitled ‘Britain’s WORST Motorway Service Stations’.

He was taken aback by the unique look and decor, and gave a highly positive review of its food.

His sole concerns were about the price of petrol and the quality of the toilets.

What did the Wandering Turnip think of Stracathro Services?

Upon arrival, Turnip was taken aback by the outer signage and feel of the place.

The message that has adorned the exterior of the service station for many years reads: “Ye may gang faur and fare waur”, a Scottish phrase that translates as “You may go further and fare worse”.

He says: “Have you ever seen somewhere that looks like this?

“I’d heard from so many people that it was strange. It’s definitely rogue!”

He was impressed with the “tat” that’s on offer at Stracathro, particularly because it’s “Scottish tat, which makes it much better”.

He also comments on the two dining spaces, describing on as an “almost military grade canteen”.

The other reminded Turnip of an antiques shop, with one of its main features being a model black horse sitting in the corner of the room.

He also noted how one of the dining areas strangely had a repeat of a “Royal Wedding” on for entertainment – though it actually appears to have been a live screening of this year’s Commonwealth Day commemorations from Westminster Abbey.

‘Real food’ at Stracathro

When heading up to order his food, the YouTuber was clearly taken aback by how the menus were displayed.

Everything was written on whiteboards and blackboards, and there was even a drawing of a baked tattie, which he seemed particularly tickled by.

With bridies, baked tatties, mac and cheese and much more on offer, Turnip was spoiled for choice.

The YouTuber opted for a baked potato with beans and cheese, with a side of mac and cheese and a can of Coke.

For dessert, Turnip picked one of Stracathro’s impressively proportioned glasses of trifle, which he described as “looking like something out of a cartoon”.

The whole meal, dessert and drink came to £13, which he considered great value.

Turnip described the food as perfect and particularly enjoyed his dining experience next to the horse.

Summing up his visit, saying: “Stracathro Services, so strange, but what a place!

“It’s like nowhere else I’ve ever been. I love it.

“It felt like a school canteen, but a canteen where the food is great.”

The few negatives of Angus stop-off

Despite loving the ambience and food at Stracathro, Turnip did have a couple of complaints.

He rated the toilet facilities at 4/10, saying they were a “bit grotty”.

And at £1.86 for diesel and £1.83 for petrol, Turnip felt the price was quite steep – though he did acknowledge there were no other petrol pumps in the area.

But he added: “It’s much nicer than heading to a service station and seeing the same old fast food chains.

“There has to be around 15 or 16 wagons lined up to get a proper meal.

“You can get some real good food in you.”

Stracathro responds: ‘We want to offer something a bit different’

A director at Stracathro Services said: “Overall, I was absolutely delighted. I quite like that we’re known as being strange as it means we’re different to everyone else.

“We’re not a big corporate company, and we respond to customer needs.

“This sometimes means we have a bit of an eclectic selection, but we don’t mind that.

“A lot of drivers come in sick of McDonald’s and fast foods, but we offer something different.

“We use our own and local produce to help make hearty food for truckers.”

She added: “We don’t pretend to be glamorous or anything; we just offer basic facilities and good food.

“The fuel prices seem high, but the vast majority of customers are lorry drivers and bunkering vehicles, who have fuel cards anyway.

“That ‘Ye may gang faur and fare waur’ about sums us up, I think.”

Do you agree with this review? Tell us your thoughts in the comments below.