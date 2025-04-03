Police and firefighters attend gas leak ‘false alarm’ in Perth

A busy Perth city centre street was closed after a reports of a gas leak.

Police shut York Place, between New Row and Caledonian Road, after a potential gas leak turned out to be a “false alarm”.

It was also reported that several properties had been evacuated.

A fire engine, three police vehicles and a Scottish Gas Networks (SGN) van remained on the scene after York Place reopened.

An eyewitness told The Courier he could initially smell gas in the area when the road was closed.

He said: “He looks like they are focusing on the area near the Ball Room and the Manzil Restaurant.

“Several properties have been evacuated.

“The AK Bell Library car park is still open.

“It’s causing a headache for rush-hour traffic, which is being diverted down Caledonian Road and Kinnoull Causeway.”

‘Potential gas leak’

York Road reopened at 6,45pm.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 5.45pm on Thursday, 3 April, 2025, officers received a report of a potential gas leak at a premises on York Place, Perth.

“Emergency services attended and this is being treated as a false alarm with good intent.

“The road has reopened.”

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “One appliance from Perth was called out at 5.58pm to assist the police with an accident.

“We received the stop message at 6.51pm.”

The eyewitness added: “It looks like some people were told to stay in place earlier and emergency services are still focusing on the entrance to the Manzil Restaurant.

“There has been digging in front of the restaurant and there are grey barricades up.

“Potentially a bit of gas was leaking from there because I could smell it earlier.”