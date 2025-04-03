Police and firefighters attend gas leak ‘false alarm’ in Perth

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Police and firefighters attend gas leak ‘false alarm’ in Perth

York Place in Perth was shut by emergency services.

By Finn Nixon
Emergency services on York Place in Perth. Image: Stuart Cowper
Emergency services on York Place in Perth. Image: Stuart Cowper

A busy Perth city centre street was closed after a reports of a gas leak.

Police shut York Place, between New Row and Caledonian Road, after a potential gas leak turned out to be a “false alarm”.

It was also reported that several properties had been evacuated.

A fire engine, three police vehicles and a Scottish Gas Networks (SGN) van remained on the scene after York Place reopened.

An eyewitness told The Courier he could initially smell gas in the area when the road was closed.

He said: “He looks like they are focusing on the area near the Ball Room and the Manzil Restaurant.

“Several properties have been evacuated.

Firefighters and police investigate the area outside the Manzil Restaurant. Image: Stuart Cowper

“The AK Bell Library car park is still open.

“It’s causing a headache for rush-hour traffic, which is being diverted down Caledonian Road and Kinnoull Causeway.”

‘Potential gas leak’

York Road reopened at 6,45pm.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 5.45pm on Thursday, 3 April, 2025, officers received a report of a potential gas leak at a premises on York Place, Perth.

“Emergency services attended and this is being treated as a false alarm with good intent.

“The road has reopened.”

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “One appliance from Perth was called out at 5.58pm to assist the police with an accident.

“We received the stop message at 6.51pm.”

The eyewitness added: “It looks like some people were told to stay in place earlier and emergency services are still focusing on the entrance to the Manzil Restaurant.

“There has been digging in front of the restaurant and there are grey barricades up.

“Potentially a bit of gas was leaking from there because I could smell it earlier.”

